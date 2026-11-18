Laura Loomer Suffers Meltdown Over Trump's Meeting With Putin and Xi — as Prez's Loyalist Claims 'There Never Will Be' Accountability
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Laura Loomer criticized Donald Trump's political operation after his campaign's Trump War Room account shared Russian state television footage of the president shaking hands with Vladimir Putin while Chinese President Xi Jinping stood nearby, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The longtime Trump ally questioned the decision to publicize the encounter, accusing the president's team of promoting Kremlin propaganda ahead of planned talks among the three leaders.
Laura Loomer Questions Trump's Greeting
The encounter took place on Wednesday, November 18, before a banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. Trump and Putin exchanged a brief handshake in Xi's presence, a day before their scheduled three-way meeting.
Loomer questioned why Trump appeared alongside the leaders after accusing China of interfering in the 2020 U.S. election and Russia of helping Iran target American forces.
"Weird. As usual, no accountability," Loomer wrote on X. "And there never will be either."
Laura Loomer Calls Out Trump's Social Media Team
Loomer separately challenged the Trump War Room account over its use of video originating from RT, the Russian state-funded broadcaster.
"This is very embarrassing for our country," Loomer wrote. "Doesn't the President have anyone who works for him who understands that RT is state propaganda?"
In September 2024, the Treasury Department sanctioned RT executives and accused the outlet of covertly recruiting American influencers as part of an operation intended to influence the U.S. presidential election.
'Bamboozled by Russian Rropaganda'
Loomer has reversed course on Russia's war in Ukraine. During a July trip to Kyiv, she interviewed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and acknowledged previously accepting Russian propaganda.
"I've come to realize I was bamboozled by Russian propaganda and I came to believe a lot of untrue things about Ukraine," Loomer told Zelenskyy.
She previously opposed American assistance for Ukraine but changed her position after visiting areas affected by Russian attacks and meeting Ukrainian officials.
Trump Prepares for Historic Talks
Trump is scheduled to meet Putin and Xi on Thursday, November 19, on the sidelines of the Shenzhen summit. The three-way talks are expected to address nuclear arms control and the U.S. war with Iran.
The President has also said he wants to discuss ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Separate talks with Putin have been confirmed, and they will mark the first formal talks since August 2025, when negotiations in Alaska failed to produce an agreement to end the war.