The encounter took place on Wednesday, November 18, before a banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. Trump and Putin exchanged a brief handshake in Xi's presence, a day before their scheduled three-way meeting.

Loomer questioned why Trump appeared alongside the leaders after accusing China of interfering in the 2020 U.S. election and Russia of helping Iran target American forces.

"Weird. As usual, no accountability," Loomer wrote on X. "And there never will be either."