Trump's ICE Releases 19-Year-Old Valedictorian and Her Mother After Detention Sparks Outrage From Lawmakers and Students
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
A 19-year-old University of Maryland student and her mother have been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after their detention sparked protests and criticism from lawmakers, university officials and students.
Maria Flores Garcia and her mother, Mirna Cabrera, were freed from an ICE detention facility in Louisiana, University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines confirmed on Wednesday, November 18. The pair had been detained earlier in November after attending an immigration appointment in Baltimore.
In a letter to students, Pines said the family's attorney had confirmed their release and that the mother and daughter were beginning their journey back to Maryland.
"Last night, we learned that Maria and her mother have been released from an immigration detention facility," Pines wrote. "This news was confirmed by the family attorney. They begin their journey home from Louisiana today, and we are overjoyed and relieved to learn this news."
Maria Flores Garcia Was Detained During Her Mother's Immigration Check-In
Garcia, a freshman at the University of Maryland, graduated as valedictorian of Parkdale High School in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier this year. She also received a full scholarship to attend the university and hopes to become a doctor, according to previous reporting.
The 19-year-old accompanied her mother to a routine immigration check-in at an ICE office in Baltimore in early November. Both women were taken into custody on November 5, according to CBS News Baltimore, and subsequently transferred to Louisiana.
Garcia's detention attracted particular attention because she had accompanied her mother to the scheduled appointment.
Her family and supporters subsequently called for the pair's release, while students organized rallies and other campus activities to raise awareness about their situation.
DHS Cited Previous Immigration Proceedings
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously said Garcia and her mother entered the United States from El Salvador in 2016. The agency also stated that Garcia had been placed in removal proceedings and that an immigration judge issued a final order of removal on February 23, 2021.
However, the family's attorney, Justice Haynes, offered additional context about the legal proceedings.
According to reporting by The Washington Post, the 2021 ruling also granted Garcia and her mother withholding of removal under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, protecting them from deportation to El Salvador.
The distinction is important because the existence of a removal order does not tell the entire story of the family's immigration case. Previous reports also indicated that immigration officials had considered sending the pair to Mexico, rather than their home country.
ICE had previously told DC News Now that Garcia would be removed from the United States. The agency had not publicly provided an explanation for the family's release as of November 18.
Lawmakers and Students Spoke Out Against the Detention
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was among the elected officials who publicly challenged the decision to detain Garcia and her mother.
"Maria Flores Garcia - a former high school valedictorian and current student at the University of Maryland - never should've been detained," Van Hollen said after learning of their release.
He also criticized the Trump administration's claims that immigration enforcement was focused on targeting the "worst of the worst."
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also welcomed the news, saying he was relieved that Garcia and her mother were free and back with their family. U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey similarly criticized the detention and described Garcia as a valued member of the community.
Pines thanked students, community members, and federal, state, and local officials for helping advocate for the mother and daughter. The university community had organized rallies, information sessions, and meetings to push for Garcia's release.
Maria Flores Garcia and Her Mother Begin Journey Home
The announcement of the women's release brought relief to supporters who had spent nearly two weeks calling for their freedom.
According to Pines, the family attorney confirmed that both women had been released and were traveling home from Louisiana on November 18.
Their release ends their immediate detention, but it does not necessarily resolve their immigration proceedings. The legal protections previously described by their attorney and the final removal order cited by DHS remain important parts of the case.