A 19-year-old University of Maryland student and her mother have been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after their detention sparked protests and criticism from lawmakers, university officials and students.

Maria Flores Garcia and her mother, Mirna Cabrera, were freed from an ICE detention facility in Louisiana, University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines confirmed on Wednesday, November 18. The pair had been detained earlier in November after attending an immigration appointment in Baltimore.

In a letter to students, Pines said the family's attorney had confirmed their release and that the mother and daughter were beginning their journey back to Maryland.

"Last night, we learned that Maria and her mother have been released from an immigration detention facility," Pines wrote. "This news was confirmed by the family attorney. They begin their journey home from Louisiana today, and we are overjoyed and relieved to learn this news."