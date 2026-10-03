Donald Trump Calls Laura Loomer a 'Great Republican Strategist' and a 'Killer' After She Slammed Him Over Zohran Mamdani Meeting
Oct. 3 2026, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump appeared to smooth things over with Laura Loomer after the conservative activist publicly criticized him over his meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an October 2 rally in Mobile, Alabama, Trump singled out Loomer from the crowd and praised her as a "great Republican strategist."
Donald Trump Praises Laura Loomer
While thanking people who attended the rally, Trump turned his attention to Loomer.
"A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she's angry at you," Trump said. "It's a very terrible situation. Laura Loomer. Thank you, Laura. She's great."
Laura Loomer Was 'P----- Off'
Trump's reference to Loomer being angry appeared to come shortly after she publicly lashed out over his meeting with Mamdani in New York.
Following the September 21 meeting at Gracie Mansion, Loomer wrote, "I'm p----- off."
"We work so hard to combat the radical left and the anti-American Islamic jihadists who work to destroy our country every day," she continued. "And for what? So they can be rewarded?"
"There is never going to be any accountability. I realized that today. We will never see it," Loomer added.
'I Want Him To Be a Great Mayor'
Loomer's frustration came after Trump struck a notably cordial tone with Mamdani during their appearance together.
Trump said he wanted the New York mayor to succeed, telling reporters, "I certainly hope he will be a great mayor. You have to understand, I want what's good for New York. I want what's good for the country."
He added, "So, if I had a choice of having him be a bad mayor or horrible mayor, I don't want that. I want him to be a great mayor, and he's certainly got potential, got great potential."
Insults and Name-Calling
Despite their friendlier exchange in recent weeks, Trump and Mamdani have rarely seen eye to eye, and they have traded plenty of insults.
Trump has previously mocked Mamdani as "My little communist," a jab at the mayor's socialist politics.
He has also referred to him as the "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani," per The New York Times.
After Mamdani won the Democratic primary in June 2025, Trump was even more blunt.
"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart," Trump said at the time.
Mamdani has fired back at Trump, too.
During his 2025 victory speech, he described the president as a "despot" and called him a walking avatar of New York City's "corrupt landlords" and "culture of corruption."