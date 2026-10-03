Donald Trump Calls Laura Loomer a 'Great Republican Strategist' and a 'Killer' After She Slammed Him Over Zohran Mamdani Meeting

Trump's reference to Loomer being angry appeared to come shortly after she publicly lashed out over his meeting with Mamdani in New York.

Following the September 21 meeting at Gracie Mansion, Loomer wrote, "I'm p----- off."

"We work so hard to combat the radical left and the anti-American Islamic jihadists who work to destroy our country every day," she continued. "And for what? So they can be rewarded?"

"There is never going to be any accountability. I realized that today. We will never see it," Loomer added.