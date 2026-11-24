After Andrew lost his royal titles in October 2025, Ferguson also ceased using her Duchess of York title, while several charities severed their relationships with her.

Now, following the former Duchess of York's time abroad, she is understood to be back in England and reconnecting with Sophie, 61.

A royal insider claimed: "Sarah has spent months almost completely excluded from the royal world she once occupied, and having someone as influential as Sophie maintain contact could be enormously significant. Sophie is respected by the King and William, which makes her friendship particularly valuable to someone hoping to regain a foothold within the family."

The source added: "There is a growing suspicion that Sarah sees this renewed relationship as an opportunity to gradually restore her standing and effectively sneak back into her high society circles and eventually the royal family.

"She knows Sophie has considerable influence and that even a private friendship could eventually help soften attitudes toward her. The concern is that what Sophie regards as a compassionate gesture might be interpreted by Sarah as the beginning of a much bigger rehabilitation."