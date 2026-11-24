EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Sneaking Back into The Firm Via One Senior Royal'
Nov. 24 2026, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to be attempting to rebuild her connections with the royal family through a discreet friendship with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, raising concerns among palace insiders the former Duchess of York could exploit the relationship to "sneak back" into The Firm.
Ferguson, 67, has largely disappeared from public life following the fallout surrounding her former husband, the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
Fergie's Secret Bid to Sneak Back Into Royal Fold
After Andrew lost his royal titles in October 2025, Ferguson also ceased using her Duchess of York title, while several charities severed their relationships with her.
Now, following the former Duchess of York's time abroad, she is understood to be back in England and reconnecting with Sophie, 61.
A royal insider claimed: "Sarah has spent months almost completely excluded from the royal world she once occupied, and having someone as influential as Sophie maintain contact could be enormously significant. Sophie is respected by the King and William, which makes her friendship particularly valuable to someone hoping to regain a foothold within the family."
The source added: "There is a growing suspicion that Sarah sees this renewed relationship as an opportunity to gradually restore her standing and effectively sneak back into her high society circles and eventually the royal family.
"She knows Sophie has considerable influence and that even a private friendship could eventually help soften attitudes toward her. The concern is that what Sophie regards as a compassionate gesture might be interpreted by Sarah as the beginning of a much bigger rehabilitation."
Palace Unease Over Duchess Sophie's Loyalty
Another palace source said: "Sophie has worked extremely hard to establish herself as one of the monarchy's most dependable representatives. Her decision to remain close to Sarah is therefore causing unease among people who fear the association could undermine that reputation.
"They believe Sophie is exposing herself to unnecessary controversy at a time when the royal family is trying to move beyond the Andrew scandal."
The insider continued: "Sophie doesn't necessarily view the situation through the same political lens. She has known Sarah for decades and believes personal loyalty should not automatically disappear because someone has become unpopular.
"But there is a difference between offering private kindness and creating the impression that Sarah is being welcomed back into royal circles."
Epstein Fallout and Quiet Return to England
Ferguson's withdrawal from public life followed renewed scrutiny of emails she reportedly sent Epstein, including messages describing him as a "supreme friend."
Several charities subsequently ended their associations with her, while six companies connected to the former royal were reportedly wound down.
Ferguson is believed to have spent time in Switzerland and Austria before returning to England, where she is reportedly staying at an undisclosed location in the Home Counties.
Andrew, meanwhile, is living on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Sophie Protects Beatrice and Eugenie From Fallout
Sophie has continued undertaking royal engagements, including a recent visit to Bangladesh focused on refugees and preventing sexual violence in conflict.
Her sympathy is also said to extend to Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36.
A royal source said: "Sophie is particularly concerned that Beatrice and Eugenie could become collateral damage in a dispute they did not create. She believes their family connections should not be defined entirely by the controversies surrounding their parents."
Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, have two daughters, while Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, have three children.