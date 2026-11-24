RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 59, unleashed a fresh rant at the president during Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he questioned their "fishy" relationship.

Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia despite an ongoing investigation into multiple alleged affairs — including one with an accused Chinese spy and two with Nvidia subordinates.

And Trump, 80, has taken credit for the decision, telling CNBC that he personally called into an Nvidia board meeting and "convinced" it to give Huang his job back.

Kimmel quipped: "Who doesn't love a good comeback story?

"After 10 grueling days of forced unemployment, the board at Nvidia today voted to reinstate their former CEO, who, according to our president, did nothing wrong. All this guy did was cheat on his wife with two employees and a Chinese spy. Who hasn't done that?"