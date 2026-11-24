Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Donald Trump's 'Fishy' Support of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — Prez has '62 Million Reasons to Reinstate Him'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has criticized Donald Trump’s support of his tech ally, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 59, unleashed a fresh rant at the president during Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he questioned their "fishy" relationship.
'Who Doesn’t Love A Good Comeback Story?'
Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia despite an ongoing investigation into multiple alleged affairs — including one with an accused Chinese spy and two with Nvidia subordinates.
And Trump, 80, has taken credit for the decision, telling CNBC that he personally called into an Nvidia board meeting and "convinced" it to give Huang his job back.
Kimmel quipped: "Who doesn't love a good comeback story?
"After 10 grueling days of forced unemployment, the board at Nvidia today voted to reinstate their former CEO, who, according to our president, did nothing wrong. All this guy did was cheat on his wife with two employees and a Chinese spy. Who hasn't done that?"
'Trump Called Them Personally To Harangue Them'
Referencing a statement from the board of Nvidia that they have "every confidence" in Huang, Kimmel ranted: "Which, of course, had nothing to do with the pressure from our Silicon Man in Chief, who has at least 62 million reasons why he wanted his pal in charge.
"After the board made it clear that they were unequivocally moving on, Trump called them personally to harangue them.
"And if you think that sounds fishy, it’s not. It’s called being a good friend."
The host added: "There's nothing unusual about a president who owns a huge amount of stock in a company putting his little carrot thumb on the scale in a way that immediately boosts that company's stock price.
"I'm sure it also didn't hurt that Huang donated $25million to the big stupid ballroom he's building."
'What A Profoundly Stupid Time To Be Alive'
After sharing an AI image Trump posted of Huang holding up a red bra after an assassination attempt on Truth Social, Kimmel noted: “What a profoundly stupid time to be alive.”
Kimmel recounted how Trump told CNBC that Huang was "exonerated."
"By who, I have no idea," Kimmel replied. "And neither does he, by the way."
Trump said in a phone interview with CNBC explaining his bid to reinstate Hunang: "If we didn't do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China?'"
"He's got a little blood in him, you know?" Trump said of Huang. "He's got a little blood there. … If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that."
Trump added that Nvidia's board "did ask for assurance on the national security threat" before Huang's comeback, confirming "we gave them assurances."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s comments caused a stir on social media and prompted fresh dementia accusations.
"A lot going on here... none of it good," retired Army Special Forces officer Mike Nelson stated on X.
"This is deranged," former Obama White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer declared.
Communications strategist Jennifer Harris argued, "The combination of his ego and his dementia really makes for a wild ride of incriminating truth vomit."
"The only way to make sense of his behavior is through the lens of his neurological disorders," writer Jim Stewartson said, naming a form of dementia.