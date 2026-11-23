'This Is Deranged': Trump Sparks 'Dementia' Concerns After Bizarre 'Blood' Remark About Jensen Huang in Off-the-Rails Interview
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Concerns about Donald Trump's mental state are growing after the president made various bizarre remarks about Jensen Huang, RadarOnline.com can report.
Huang was reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia on Monday, November 23, after previously resigning amid allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
Trump Talks Jensen Huang's Return
Trump had been pushing for his return and shared his thoughts on the matter during a phone interview with CNBC.
"If we didn't do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China?'" the 80-year-old explained.
"He's got a little blood in him, you know?" Trump said of Huang. "He's got a little blood there. … If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that."
Trump added that Nvidia's board "did ask for assurance on the national security threat" before Huang's comeback, confirming "we gave them assurances."
Critics Call Out Trump for Bizarre 'Blood' Remarks
Trump's comments earned big reactions on social media.
"A lot going on here... none of it good," retired Army Special Forces officer Mike Nelson stated on X.
"This is deranged," former Obama White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer declared.
Communications strategist Jennifer Harris argued, "The combination of his ego and his dementia really makes for a wild ride of incriminating truth vomit."
"The only way to make sense of his behavior is through the lens of his neurological disorders," writer Jim Stewartson said, naming a form of dementia.
Trump Claims Jensen Huang Has Been 'Exonerated'
This is far from all Trump had to say about the situation, however.
During the interview, he was also asked whether or not any "potential criminal liability and overhang for Jensen Huang and the export controls issue" remained.
"Well, they did a study, they did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was… was… exonerated, I don't know what word you want to use," the politician responded.
Trump Calls Jensen Huang a 'National Treasure'
He then cited his desire to "protect" Huang, calling him "brilliant" and a "national treasure."
"As far as the woman is concerned, every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she's a spy. Now, with Swalwell, she probably was a spy," Trump concluded, referring to Rep. Eric Swalwell's relationship with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Christine Fang.