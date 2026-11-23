Trump had been pushing for his return and shared his thoughts on the matter during a phone interview with CNBC.

"If we didn't do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China?'" the 80-year-old explained.

"He's got a little blood in him, you know?" Trump said of Huang. "He's got a little blood there. … If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that."

Trump added that Nvidia's board "did ask for assurance on the national security threat" before Huang's comeback, confirming "we gave them assurances."