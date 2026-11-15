MAGA Firebrand Steve Bannon Turns Up Heat on Trump Administration and Former Nvidia Boss Jensen Huang Amid Espionage Scandal

Steve Bannon is escalating his criticism of President Donald Trump’s administration over its handling of the national security controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his reported relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having ties to Beijing’s intelligence services.

Huang resigned on November 11, 2026, after admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife.

His departure followed mounting scrutiny over his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed International, and concerns about the company's dealings with Chinese businesses.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO and named longtime board member Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chair. The company's board also launched an independent investigation into the national security concerns.