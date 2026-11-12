Trump Under Fire Over Report Prez Was Warned About Nvidia CEO's Alleged Chinese Spy Connection

President Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny after reports revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly warned senior administration officials that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was romantically involved with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

The controversy has raised questions about what Trump knew before inviting the billionaire tech executive on his May trip to China, particularly after reports indicated that the president had received more than one intelligence briefing about the alleged espionage connection.

According to The New York Times, a highly classified memo prepared under Rubio's supervision detailed concerns about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who was suspected of working for Beijing's Ministry of State Security.