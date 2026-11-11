House Republicans Block Pete Hegseth Impeachment Push as Trump Stands by Defense Secretary Amid Iran War Backlash
Nov. 11 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET
House Republicans have effectively shut down an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran war and other U.S. military operations.
The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday, November 10, to refer eight articles of impeachment introduced by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, preventing an immediate vote on the charges.
The decision gives Hegseth a reprieve as President Donald Trump continues to defend his Pentagon chief, despite growing criticism of the administration's military actions.
Democrats are also preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following their sweeping midterm election victories.
GOP Shield Holds Despite Iran War Backlash
The impeachment resolution was introduced by Massie, a longtime Trump critic who lost his Republican primary in May to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.
Massie was the only Republican to oppose referring his own resolution to committee. The official House tally showed 210 Republicans supported the procedural motion, while 203 Democrats voted against it. One independent also voted in favor of referral.
Seven Republicans and 11 Democrats did not participate, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The absences helped Republicans secure enough votes to send the resolution to committee rather than proceed with an impeachment vote.
Trump Stands By His Defense Secretary
Trump had already made clear that he was not prepared to abandon Hegseth over the impeachment threat.
During an appearance at the White House on Monday, November 9, the president dismissed Massie as a loser and said he would continue supporting his defense secretary even if the House voted to impeach him.
Trump reiterated his position after the House decision, praising Hegseth's role in overseeing American military operations in Venezuela and Iran.
Speaking to reporters, Trump credited the defense secretary with winning two wars and defended his performance, arguing that the military had made significant progress under his leadership. He also criticized Massie for pursuing the impeachment effort.
Eight Articles And What They Alleged
Massie's 34-page resolution contained eight articles accusing Hegseth of serious misconduct.
Four focused on the Iran conflict, including allegations that the defense secretary continued military operations without proper congressional authorization and violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
The resolution also accused Hegseth of failing to adequately protect civilians during military operations, including a February 28 strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, that killed scores of children.
Other allegations concerned U.S. military operations in Venezuela and Yemen, as well as deadly strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific.
One article also accused Hegseth of retaliating against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly after the Arizona lawmaker and other members of Congress urged military personnel to refuse unlawful orders.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries supported the impeachment effort, arguing that Hegseth had abused his authority and threatened national security. All eight articles contained allegations that Hegseth has rejected.
Hegseth Calls Effort A Farce
Hegseth dismissed the impeachment proceedings during a Pentagon press conference on Tuesday, November 10, describing the effort as a political stunt.
The defense secretary denied wrongdoing and maintained that his actions had been lawful from the beginning. He also accused Massie of pursuing the resolution because of personal hostility toward Trump.
Hegseth further argued that the impeachment campaign endangered American military personnel by putting a target on their backs.
The referral to the Judiciary Committee effectively shelves the effort for the remainder of the current Congress, which ends January 3, 2027. Republicans will retain control of both chambers until the new Congress takes office, despite Democrats' midterm victories.
Democrats are then expected to take control of the House and Senate, potentially giving them another opportunity to pursue the allegations against Hegseth.
However, the committee referral does not automatically guarantee that the impeachment articles will return for another vote.