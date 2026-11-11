House Republicans Block Pete Hegseth Impeachment Push as Trump Stands by Defense Secretary Amid Iran War Backlash

House Republicans have effectively shut down an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran war and other U.S. military operations.

The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday, November 10, to refer eight articles of impeachment introduced by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, preventing an immediate vote on the charges.

The decision gives Hegseth a reprieve as President Donald Trump continues to defend his Pentagon chief, despite growing criticism of the administration's military actions.

Democrats are also preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following their sweeping midterm election victories.