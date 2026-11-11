New Russell Brand Accuser Comes Forward in U.S. After Disgraced Comedian Is Jailed for Sexual Assault

The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, during the height of Brand’s fame. All of his victims were female TV and radio workers.

Before his sentence was read out on Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand's "staggering arrogance" while telling the former actor he had become a "sexual predator" as he was starting to become famous.

The former actor was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9.

Brand, who must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, was remanded to HMP Wandsworth following Thursday's verdict.

His long-term prison placement remains unconfirmed.

But a prison source told RadarOnline.com: "Brand is likely to go to Wandsworth – an exceptionally difficult environment for anybody entering custody, but someone with Brand's public profile could face additional problems."