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Home > News > Russell Brand

New Russell Brand Accuser Comes Forward in U.S. After Disgraced Comedian Is Jailed for Sexual Assault

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand faces a new accuser from the U.S. after being jailed for r--e and sexual assault.

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

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Russell Brand is facing a fresh accuser from the U.S. after he was jailed for his s-- crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British comedian, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of r--e and three counts of sexual assault.

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High-Profile Attorney Talking To Accuser

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picture of Russell brand
Source: MEGA

Gloria Allred has previously represented 33 Bill Cosby accusers.

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And now another woman has come forward in the wake of his high-profile trial, claiming she was victimized by Brand and is currently in communication with high-profile attorney Gloria Allred regarding her options, per Page Six.

Allred has taken on several major cases over the years — including representing Nicole Brown Simpson's family in the O.J. Simpson trial, the women involved in the 2010 Tiger Woods' s-- scandal and 33 Bill Cosby accusers.

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Brand's Victims All Worked In TV And Radio

picture of Russell brand
Source: MEGA

The comedian's offences took place at the height of his fame.

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The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, during the height of Brand’s fame. All of his victims were female TV and radio workers.

Before his sentence was read out on Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand's "staggering arrogance" while telling the former actor he had become a "sexual predator" as he was starting to become famous.

The former actor was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9.

Brand, who must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, was remanded to HMP Wandsworth following Thursday's verdict.

His long-term prison placement remains unconfirmed.

But a prison source told RadarOnline.com: "Brand is likely to go to Wandsworth – an exceptionally difficult environment for anybody entering custody, but someone with Brand's public profile could face additional problems."

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High-Profile Offenders Attract Unwanted Attention In Notorious Prison

picture of Russell brand and wife laura
Source: MEGA

Brand, here with wife Laura, is expected to complete sentence in the notorious Wandsworth prison.

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A former HMP Wandsworth inmate warned that Russell Brand is a 'dead man walking' if he remains there.

Russell Brand Will Be a 'Dead Man Walking' Inside London Prison Following Sexual Assault Conviction, Former Inmate Warns

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The prison source added: "His celebrity status and the nature of his convictions would make him particularly recognizable.

“The authorities would have to consider whether he could safely mix with the general prison population. High-profile offenders can attract unwanted attention, and there would be concerns about intimidation, threats or physical attacks.

"Being separated from other inmates might offer protection, but it can also mean spending enormous amounts of time alone in a cramped cell. That is an incredibly bleak prospect for somebody facing years behind bars."

The Victorian-era Wandsworth prison, built approximately 170 years ago, has been criticized by its Independent Monitoring Board for housing inmates in "unsafe, overcrowded, unsanitary and squalid conditions."

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picture of Russell brand and katy perry
Source: MEGA

Brand, a former husband of Katy Perry, must serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.

Its report described serious staffing shortages, deteriorating facilities and cells originally designed for one prisoner accommodating two.

Another prison source told us: "The reality of Wandsworth is far removed from anything most people imagine. Prisoners can find themselves sharing tiny cells with inadequate sanitation, very little privacy and almost no opportunity to escape the relentless noise.

"Winter can be especially miserable because the aging buildings struggle to retain heat. When heating systems fail, prisoners have few options beyond additional blankets and clothing.

"Staff shortages make everything worse. Inmates can remain locked behind their doors for extended periods, while officers struggle to maintain basic routines and respond to problems."

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