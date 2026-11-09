Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and a Half Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty of R--- and Sexual Assault

"You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic.

"You had also become a sexual predator."

Brand showed no emotion as he was jailed for 10 years and six months. The judge said he would serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on license.

Ahead of the sentencing, victim statements were shared in the courtroom, with Brand's r-pe victim sharing: "When I eventually reported what had happened, it was not simply because of the media documentary.

"By that stage I had become aware of the police investigation and felt that I was finally in a stronger position mentally to disclose my experience.

"Reporting what happened was something I had hoped I would eventually be able to do, but it took a long time to reach that point."

The sentencing follows a four-week trial that revealed how Brand used his celebrity status to exploit and abuse women.