Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and a Half Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty of R--- and Sexual Assault
Nov. 9 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison for r-pe and sexual assault.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 51, was immediately taken down to the cells after receiving the substantial sentence, only stopping to mouth "I love you" to his wife Laura.
Offences Took Place Between 2004 And 2009
The father-of-three was found guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court of r-ping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three others, all of whom were female TV and radio workers.
The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, during the height of Brand’s fame.
Before his sentence was read out on Monday, judge Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand's "staggering arrogance" while telling the former actor he had become a "sexual predator" as he was starting to become famous.
Beginning his sentencing remarks, he told Brand: "About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous.
'You Become A Sexual Predator'
"You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic.
"You had also become a sexual predator."
Brand showed no emotion as he was jailed for 10 years and six months. The judge said he would serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on license.
Ahead of the sentencing, victim statements were shared in the courtroom, with Brand's r-pe victim sharing: "When I eventually reported what had happened, it was not simply because of the media documentary.
"By that stage I had become aware of the police investigation and felt that I was finally in a stronger position mentally to disclose my experience.
"Reporting what happened was something I had hoped I would eventually be able to do, but it took a long time to reach that point."
The sentencing follows a four-week trial that revealed how Brand used his celebrity status to exploit and abuse women.
Brand's Wife 'Standing By Him'
Before the sentencing, Brand’s lawyer Ian Winter KC confirmed the comedian's wife was "standing by him" in mitigation and told the court of her "total devastation."
Court witnesses described how her face also turned pale after Brand’s jail time was read out.
He turned around and told her "we’ll be okay" before he was led away.
She appeared to be shaking and fighting back tears as she left the courtroom.
The judge imposed a nine-year jail term for the rape, and added on an extra year-and-a-half for the sexual assaults.
In Brand's four-week trial, prosecutors said the first offense took place in 1999, when Brand allegedly r-ped a woman in a hotel room after a show in England.
In 2001, he allegedly tried to drag a woman into the men's bathroom cubicle in the MTV Europe offices after she complimented his shirt.
Three years later, Brand is accused of dragging a woman into a restroom in a bar and orally raping her, and in 2004 or 2005, a fourth woman alleged he groped her at a radio station.
In 2009, Brand allegedly anally r-ped a woman at his house, and that same year, he allegedly demanded a massage from a woman and pressed his face into her groin area while they were working together.
The Get Him to the Greek star, the former husband of singer Katy Perry, denied wrongdoing, though he testified that he "misused" his fame to have sexual encounters with women.