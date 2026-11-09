EXCLUSIVE: Val Chmerkovskiy Faces Career Setback After Carrie Ann Inaba Row

The intimidating post came after Inaba, 58, accused Chmerkovskiy's wife and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, 32, of including a lift in her samba.

Lifts are not permitted in the Brazilian dance, though they are in other dances.

The producers of the show quickly moved to chastise the Ukrainian-born Chmerkovskiy.

"[He] will not participate in next week's show," BBC Studios said in a statement. "The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing With the Stars is nonnegotiable. Val's social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show."

Chmerkovskiy quickly posted an apology on his Instagram Stories. "Hi everyone. As you may have seen in the news, I won't be in the ballroom this week.

"In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to 'keep my wife's name' out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention."