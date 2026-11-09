Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Val Chmerkovskiy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Val Chmerkovskiy Faces Career Setback After Carrie Ann Inaba Row

Val Chmerkovskiy reportedly faces a career setback following a heated dispute with Carrie Ann Inaba.
Source: MEGA

Val Chmerkovskiy faced a career setback following a heated dispute with Carrie Ann Inaba.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy seemed to threaten judge Carrie Ann Inaba with a smackdown – a message that got him tossed from the show for a week.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, in a menacing TikTok video posted after the Oct. 13 episode of the competition show, the macho cha-cha-er, 40, told the beloved judge: "You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," which many people believe implied he was going to slap Inaba.

Article continues below advertisement

Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From 'DWTS' After Threatening Post

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended from 'Dancing With the Stars' for a week over a controversial TikTok post about Carrie Ann Inaba.
Source: MEGA

Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended from 'Dancing With the Stars' for a week over a controversial TikTok post about Carrie Ann Inaba.

Article continues below advertisement

The intimidating post came after Inaba, 58, accused Chmerkovskiy's wife and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, 32, of including a lift in her samba.

Lifts are not permitted in the Brazilian dance, though they are in other dances.

The producers of the show quickly moved to chastise the Ukrainian-born Chmerkovskiy.

"[He] will not participate in next week's show," BBC Studios said in a statement. "The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing With the Stars is nonnegotiable. Val's social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show."

Chmerkovskiy quickly posted an apology on his Instagram Stories. "Hi everyone. As you may have seen in the news, I won't be in the ballroom this week.

"In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to 'keep my wife's name' out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention."

Article continues below advertisement

Val Chmerkovskiy Admits 'Bad Judgment' in Carrie Ann Inaba Controversy

Article continues below advertisement
Inaba criticized Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. for including a lift in their samba routine.
Source: MEGA

Inaba criticized Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. for including a lift in their samba routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Chmerkovskiy continued: "Carrie Ann certainly didn't deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgment, and I hate that she was."

He also indicated he had reached out privately to Inaba to apologize.

The controversy stemmed from the Oct. 13 episode, whose theme was "Super Bowl Night," featuring routines set to iconic halftime show songs.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Dewan Gets Replacement Partner After Val Chmerkovskiy's Suspension

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly faces growing safety concerns following his transfer to another prison.

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Diddy Combs 'Facing Fresh Fears After Prison Transfer'

Hayden Panettiere's final hours come to light after her death from an accidental drug overdose

EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Final Moments Before Tragic 'Overdose' Death Revealed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Jenna Dewan partnered with Alan Bersten on 'Dancing With the Stars' following Chmerkovskiy's suspension.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan partnered with Alan Bersten on 'Dancing With the Stars' following Chmerkovskiy's suspension.

After Johnson performed a samba with actor Harry Shum Jr., Inaba criticized the couple for including the move in their dance – though she still gave their performance an 8 out of 10.

Because of Chmerkovskiy's suspension, his partner, Jenna Dewan, danced with another pro, Alan Bersten, who had already been eliminated, on the Oct. 20 show.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.