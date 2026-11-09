Donald Trump Says He Was 'Kidding' About Dana White Press Secretary Offer — But Admits UFC Boss 'Likes The Idea'

He said: "I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there's only one Dana. He's great."

Trump sparked mass bewilderment 24 hours earlier when he took to Truth Social to say he's offered the UFC CEO the job, left vacant after Katie Zacharia left the role after just five days last month.

He wrote: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."

Trump suggested in his post that White should bring several UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Amanda Nunes, as assistants to defend against the "Lunatic Left."