EXCLUSIVE: Sean Diddy Combs 'Facing Fresh Fears After Prison Transfer'

"This is not a good place for him," said one criminal corrections expert. "He's already burned bridges on the inside, and that kind of baggage makes him a trophy for other cons in a dangerous place like Allenwood."

The move comes after reports that Diddy enjoyed an outrageously cushy existence at Fort Dix, allegedly scoring booze, massages, cellphone access and paying fellow prisoners to cook and clean for him.

When reports of his "special treatment" became public, the Bad Boy for Life rapper was allegedly hospitalized with a head injury and rumors swirled he'd been beaten down by fellow inmate Christopher "Dudus" Coke, a Jamaican gang leader.

Though prison officials denied Combs was injured or involved in a fight with Coke, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com the beating was a revenge attack for his alleged role in the murder of Tupac Shakur and the wounding of Death Row Records founder Suge Knight.