EXCLUSIVE: Sean Diddy Combs 'Facing Fresh Fears After Prison Transfer'
Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Caged rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged "Bad Boy" ways behind bars have landed him in a life-threatening prison h---hole.
The 56-year-old convict was transferred from New Jersey's Fort Dix, where he allegedly led a privileged lifestyle, to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, a stark facility with a history of inmate abuse and attacks that may lead to a new bull's-eye on the mogul's back.
Diddy's Alleged Prison Perks Spark Fears for His Safety
"This is not a good place for him," said one criminal corrections expert. "He's already burned bridges on the inside, and that kind of baggage makes him a trophy for other cons in a dangerous place like Allenwood."
The move comes after reports that Diddy enjoyed an outrageously cushy existence at Fort Dix, allegedly scoring booze, massages, cellphone access and paying fellow prisoners to cook and clean for him.
When reports of his "special treatment" became public, the Bad Boy for Life rapper was allegedly hospitalized with a head injury and rumors swirled he'd been beaten down by fellow inmate Christopher "Dudus" Coke, a Jamaican gang leader.
Though prison officials denied Combs was injured or involved in a fight with Coke, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com the beating was a revenge attack for his alleged role in the murder of Tupac Shakur and the wounding of Death Row Records founder Suge Knight.
Diddy Faces Alleged Gang Threats at Dangerous New Prison
He was even named a potential suspect in the trial that convicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis for Shakur's death.
Combs has consistently denied any involvement.
An insider added the transfer is more dangerous because gang activity at the new prison is even stronger.
"Diddy got himself into hot water with the wrong people and it's not impossible for Suge to reach out and say, 'hey do what you gotta do,'" the insider claimed.
Even without the threat of gangs, Combs' new digs could be a lot darker.
Diddy's New Prison Faces Disturbing Abuse and Violence Allegations
In one lawsuit, a former prisoner alleged he was locked for four days in a freezing isolation room, stripped of clothing, blankets, bedding or toiletries while guards kept glaring lights on his cell, depriving him of sleep.
Federal prosecutors also indicted 17 inmates last year over an alleged coordinated assault using makeshift weapons.
Combs is serving 50 months after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is due for release on March 2, 2028.
Combs' rep denies there's a target on the star's back and said: "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of everyone in its custody seriously and trust that appropriate measures are being taken to protect all individuals involved."