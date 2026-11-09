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Home > News > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Provides Heartbreaking Cancer Update as Ex-Prez Admits Illness has 'Slowed Me Down' Ahead of Book Promo Tour

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Source: MEGA

Joe Biden says his cancer battle has slowed him down while giving latest health update.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

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Joe Biden has opened up about his devastating cancer battle, admitting the illness is slowing him down.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president, 83, says he'll only be able to make limited appearances to promote his upcoming presidential memoir as he fights the disease.

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'Some Days Are Better Than Others'

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Source: MEGA

Biden was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer in May last year.

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Biden, who was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer in May last year, wrote on X that his doctors "continue to be encouraged" by how he is responding to treatment, but he admitted "some days are better than others."

He added: "While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families.

"Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I'd hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves."

His memoir, Promise Me, America, is slated for release on November 17.

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Biden Reveals What He'll Cover In Memoir

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Source: MEGA

Biden's book is released on November 17.

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Biden said: "It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It’s about who we are as a nation.

"What we stand for. And America’s role in the world. More than anything, it's about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy."

Last month, Biden delivered a "personal" message on his health for Prostate Awareness Month, urging men to see their doctors for early detection.

He wrote on social media: "By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones. When prostate cancer is caught early, the five-year survival is close to 100 per cent.

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'Really Sad To Watch' Father Struggle

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Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden revealed disease had spread to father's bones.

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“"Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir."

Biden's message comes months after his son Hunter revealed in an interview that the cancer had spread into his father's bones, noting that it was 'really sad to watch' his elderly father suffer.

"It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects," Hunter, 56, said in the interview with the BBC back in August.

Former First Lady Jill Biden, 75, also previously told Today her husband would "live with cancer the rest of his life."

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picture of Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden says her husband will live with cancer for 'the rest of his life.'

"I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that’s one thing because that can be cured, but the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story," she said in June.

"So I think Joe will live with cancer till the rest of his life."

Biden has previously undergone radiation and hormone treatment. He also had surgery to remove cancerous skin cells in September.

Hunter said his father remains "out there," speaking publicly about the issues that are important to him.

"He's still doing his thing," he said. "He so believes in this country."

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