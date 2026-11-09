Joe Biden Provides Heartbreaking Cancer Update as Ex-Prez Admits Illness has 'Slowed Me Down' Ahead of Book Promo Tour

Biden, who was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer in May last year, wrote on X that his doctors "continue to be encouraged" by how he is responding to treatment, but he admitted "some days are better than others."

He added: "While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families.

"Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I'd hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves."

His memoir, Promise Me, America, is slated for release on November 17.