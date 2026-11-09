EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Final Moments Before Tragic 'Overdose' Death Revealed

A chilling 911 audio-tape captures the desperate final attempts to save actress Hayden Panettiere's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Oh God, oh my God! You do like CPR or something?" a frantic Zach Hickerson can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

Moments later, when the dispatcher asks if the Heroes alum is breathing, he said: "No, I don't think so."

Zach – the brother of Panettiere's on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson – reportedly found the actress unresponsive in an Airbnb in South Carolina on Aug. 16 and dialed 911.