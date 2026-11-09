Erika Kirk Slams 'Leftist Comedians' After Dave Chappelle's Joke About Murdered Husband Charlie — 'Beyond Disgusting'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the widow, 37, branded the jokes "beyond disgusting" during a rant on Sunday shortly after Chappelle's gag from his sold out Madison Square Gardens' gig went viral.

Erika Kirk has slammed left "comedians" for mocking her husband Charlie Kirk's murder after Dave Chappelle poked fun at his death during a recent stand-up show .

Chappelle, 53, said: "And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.

"I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"

The joke sparked Erika to condemn "leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators" for using her late husband's public assassination as a "punchline."

She wrote: "To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.