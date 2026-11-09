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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Slams 'Leftist Comedians' After Dave Chappelle's Joke About Murdered Husband Charlie — 'Beyond Disgusting'

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Source: MEGA

Erika Kirka has responded to the controversy sparked by Dave Chappelle's joke at the expense of her murdered husband Charlie.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:43 a.m. ET

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Erika Kirk has slammed left "comedians" for mocking her husband Charlie Kirk's murder after Dave Chappelle poked fun at his death during a recent stand-up show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the widow, 37, branded the jokes "beyond disgusting" during a rant on Sunday shortly after Chappelle's gag from his sold out Madison Square Gardens' gig went viral.

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Chappelle Gag Sparked MAGA Outrage

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Source: MEGA

Chappelle joked Kirk's death left him in a 'good mood.'

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Chappelle, 53, said: "And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.

"I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"

The joke sparked Erika to condemn "leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators" for using her late husband's public assassination as a "punchline."

She wrote: "To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.

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Erika Reacts To Chappelle's Comments

picture of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Widow Erika condemned comedian's remarks.

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"My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.

"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together."

The Turning Point USA CEO added: "You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.

"This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates."

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'Shame, Shame, Shame On Chappelle'

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was one of many notable figures who hit out at Chappelle.

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Kirk, the 31-year-old dad and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead in front of a crowd on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an open mic event at Utah Valley University.

Chappelle's controversial comments about Kirk prompted furious reactions from Elon Musk, Piers Morgan, and others, with some accusing him of crossing a line.

"Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle," Musk wrote.

Tim Pool also lashed out, declaring: "Dave Chappelle crossed a line he can't come back from."

"What the h--- is wrong with Dave Chappelle?!" Meghan McCain asked.

Benny Johnson shared the comedian's remarks before adding: "This isn't even comedy. It's just sick..."

Joe Concha also expressed his disappointment, writing: "This is a travesty. Always loved Chappelle - but this is some sick stuff. And it's not even remotely funny."

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picture of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson is accused of killing Kirk at Utah University rally.

Morgan joined the criticism, writing: "Disgusting... and especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022. The crowd roaring with laughter at his shamefully inhumane remarks is also repellent."

He was visiting Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025, as part of his American Comeback tour when he was shot during an outdoor campus event.

The shot was fired from a nearby rooftop as Kirk answered a question from an audience member.

He was struck in the neck and rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tyler Robinson, then 22, was arrested two days later following a manhunt and subsequently charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

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