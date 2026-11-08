Dave Chappelle Sparks MAGA Fury After Saying He Feels 'Better' Since Charlie Kirk Was Murdered

The comedian made the remarks during back-to-back performances at Madison Square Garden this weekend, wrapping up his "Karmageddon" tour while kicking off the New York Comedy Festival.

"I feel f----- up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker," Chappelle said in a clip.

"And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better," he continued.

The audience responded with laughter and applause.

"I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling," Chappelle added. "I didn't ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"