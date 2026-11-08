Dave Chappelle Sparks MAGA Fury After Saying He Feels 'Better' Since Charlie Kirk Was Murdered
Nov. 8 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Dave Chappelle sparked outrage among MAGA supporters after telling a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd he has felt "better" since conservative activist Charlie Kirk was murdered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian's controversial comments prompted furious reactions from Elon Musk, Piers Morgan, and others, with some accusing him of crossing a line.
Dave Chappelle Makes Controversial Charlie Kirk Remark
The comedian made the remarks during back-to-back performances at Madison Square Garden this weekend, wrapping up his "Karmageddon" tour while kicking off the New York Comedy Festival.
"I feel f----- up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker," Chappelle said in a clip.
"And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better," he continued.
The audience responded with laughter and applause.
"I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling," Chappelle added. "I didn't ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"
Charlie Kirk Was Murdered in 2025
Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that is popular among young right-wing activists.
He was visiting Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025, as part of his American Comeback tour when he was shot during an outdoor campus event.
The shot was fired from a nearby rooftop as Kirk answered a question from an audience member.
He was struck in the neck and rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tyler Robinson, then 22, was arrested two days later following a manhunt and subsequently charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.
Elon Musk and Piers Morgan Lead Backlash Against Dave Chappelle
Chappelle's remarks sparked outrage among conservative commentators and prominent public figures.
"Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle," Musk wrote.
Tim Pool also lashed out, declaring: "Dave Chappelle crossed a line he can't come back from."
"What the h--- is wrong with Dave Chappelle?!" Meghan McCain asked.
Benny Johnson shared the comedian's remarks before adding: "This isn't even comedy. It's just sick..."
Joe Concha also expressed his disappointment, writing: "This is a travesty. Always loved Chappelle - but this is some sick stuff. And it's not even remotely funny."
Morgan joined the criticism, writing: "Disgusting... and especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022. The crowd roaring with laughter at his shamefully inhumane remarks is also repellent."
Dave Chappelle Previously Commented on Charlie Kirk's Death
In his December Netflix special, "The Unstoppable...," the comedian admitted that the shooting had deeply affected him.
"If you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I'm gonna be honest, I was shook," he shared.