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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Says He Can Stop Insulting Democrats but Brings up His 'Dumocrats' Dig in '60 Minutes' Interview

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he could work with Democrats without insulting them during a '60 Minutes' interview.

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Nov. 8 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump claimed he could work with Democrats without insulting them, but couldn't resist bringing up his favorite nickname for the opposing party during his first post-midterms interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 80, sat down with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat at the White House on Friday, November 7, where he was questioned about whether he could put aside his attacks on Democrats following their sweeping election victories.

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Donald Trump Revives 'Dumocrats' Insult

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image of Donald Trump brought up his 'Dumocrats' nickname while discussing his relationship with the opposing party.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump brought up his 'Dumocrats' nickname while discussing his relationship with the opposing party.

Douthat asked Trump: "Do you think you could work with the Democrats without insulting them, consistently?"

"Yeah, I do. I could... I also called many of them 'Dumocrats,'" the president responded.

When Douthat reminded him that he had used the nickname just days earlier, he asked whether Trump could go six months without insulting Democrats if it meant getting a deal done.

"Very easily," Trump insisted.

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Donald Trump Blames Democrats for Stock Market Drop

image of Donald Trump blamed Democrats for a reported $2.5 trillion stock market decline following the midterm election.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed Democrats for a reported $2.5 trillion stock market decline following the midterm election.

Only days earlier, Trump used the nickname on Truth Social while blaming Democrats for a reported $2.5 trillion stock market loss following the election.

"The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election," he wrote. "Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this."

He then warned Americans that their retirement savings had taken a hit, adding: "Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped."

"Remember, it wasn't Republicans; it was Dumocrats," he concluded.

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Donald Trump Refuses to Take Blame for GOP Losses

image of Donald Trump insisted Republicans would have 'won in a landslide' if he had appeared on the ballot.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted Republicans would have 'won in a landslide' if he had appeared on the ballot.

Trump also attempted to distance himself from the Republicans' disappointing midterm performance, which saw Democrats take control of both the House and Senate.

Taking to Truth Social on election night, Trump insisted the results had nothing to do with his presidency.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he declared.

He also lashed out at Fox News, attacking contributor Jessica Tarlov as "DUMB AS A ROCK" and complaining about the network's polling and coverage of his political opponents.

"The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is 'BULLS---!'" the president expressed.

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image of Donald Trump praised Democrats for their campaign efforts.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Democrats for their campaign efforts.

Trump said he was prepared to accept the election results and acknowledged Democrats' efforts on the campaign trail.

"I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. They fought hard," he admitted.

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