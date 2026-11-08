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Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Claims Donald Trump Is 'Calm, Cool and Collected' After Republican Midterm Losses

split image of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt claimed Donald Trump was 'calm' following the Republicans' midterm election results.

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Nov. 8 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt insisted Donald Trump was taking the Republican Party's crushing midterm losses in stride, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former White House press secretary also defended Trump's efforts to help fellow Republicans while suggesting he remains committed to his political agenda for the next two years.

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Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's Response to Midterm Losses

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image of Karoline Leavitt told Lara Trump that Donald Trump had made a major effort to help Republicans secure victories.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt told Lara Trump that Donald Trump had made a major effort to help Republicans secure victories.

During a November 7 appearance on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump, Leavitt was asked what she expected the president to prioritize during the remainder of his term.

"Sure. Well, I've talked to the president a few times since the results on Tuesday night, and he is, you know, calm and cool and collected about it," she explained.

"I mean, he did thirty rallies in thirty days. He did fifteen tele-rallies on the Monday before the election. He really tried his best to get Republicans over the finish line, despite not being on the ballot himself," Leavitt added.

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Source: @ACYN/X

Karoline Leavitt spoke on 'My View with Lara Trump' on November 7.

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Karoline Leavitt Says Donald Trump Won't Abandon His Political Priorities

image of Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump 'is never going to surrender on his core values.'
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump 'is never going to surrender on his core values.'

Despite the Republican setbacks, Leavitt suggested Trump had anticipated the possibility of a difficult election night.

"I think he knew this was probably the likely outcome. He tried anyway," she told Lara.

"He is not ever going to surrender on his core values of border security, of law and order, of cutting taxes, of deregulation," the former press secretary went on. "But I think he has shown an ability to work with Democrats across the aisle. I've seen it, and he does not get enough credit for that."

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Donald Trump Refuses to Take Responsibility for Republican Defeat

image of Donald Trump insisted he would have won the midterms in a landslide if his name had appeared on the ballot.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he would have won the midterms in a landslide if his name had appeared on the ballot.

On election night, Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration with the results.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he declared.

The president later called in to Fox News, saying, "They didn't like the candidates, and some of the candidates that I endorsed fought me, and they didn't like it."

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Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Fought Hard'

image of Donald Trump admitted Democrats had campaigned hard after their sweeping midterm election victories.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted Democrats had campaigned hard after their sweeping midterm election victories.

Trump also gave Democrats credit for their performance, saying: "I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. They fought hard."

He rejected the idea that the results reflected a personal defeat, adding: "If you're on the ballot, it’s different than if you're not on the ballot."

"It's just a point in time," he said. "There was a mood in the air, I guess."

"No matter how good the president is, you lose," Trump continued. "I don't know why. Nobody's explained that."

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