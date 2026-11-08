Karoline Leavitt Claims Donald Trump Is 'Calm, Cool and Collected' After Republican Midterm Losses

During a November 7 appearance on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump, Leavitt was asked what she expected the president to prioritize during the remainder of his term.

"Sure. Well, I've talked to the president a few times since the results on Tuesday night, and he is, you know, calm and cool and collected about it," she explained.

"I mean, he did thirty rallies in thirty days. He did fifteen tele-rallies on the Monday before the election. He really tried his best to get Republicans over the finish line, despite not being on the ballot himself," Leavitt added.