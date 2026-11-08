Melania Trump Labeled as 'Cold-Hearted Phony' After LSU Football Fans Drown Out First Lady With Boos
Nov. 8 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Melania Trump was met with a chorus of boos during an appearance at a college football game in Louisiana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hostile reception quickly spilled onto social media, where commenters branded Donald Trump's wife a "cold-hearted phony" and questioned why she was there.
Melania Trump Gets Unpleasant Reception at LSU Game
Melania, 56, traveled to Baton Rouge on November 7 to announce a partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future initiative, which will provide scholarships for students who have spent time in the foster care system.
She stayed to watch LSU take on Alabama, but her appearance took an uncomfortable turn when she was introduced to the stadium crowd as "Miss Melania Trump."
While some spectators initially cheered, they were soon drowned out by a much louder wave of boos.
Organizers appeared to scramble to cover the reaction, turning up music over the stadium speakers as the negative response continued.
Critics Take Aim at First Lady Melania Trump
The reception prompted criticism online.
"Just like her husband, they get booed everywhere they go," one commenter wrote.
Another declared: "She looks stupid on her own."
Others were considerably harsher, with one critic writing: "People can sense a cold-hearted phony. Even without the disgustingly sordid past, she'd be despised."
"We didn't see her for the longest time. Now she's everywhere?" another questioned, while a separate commenter asked, "Why is she there?"
"Some people will do anything to be seen; such a joke," someone else added.
Melania Trump Announces $7.2 Million Partnership
Melania's Louisiana appearance was intended to highlight a $7.2 million Fostering the Future partnership with LSU.
Baton Rouge-based electrical contracting company MMR Group Inc. pledged $5 million, while additional donors through the LSU Foundation contributed more than $2 million.
Melania Trump's Popularity Hits Historic Low
The public backlash comes months after Melania hit another unwelcome milestone, with CNN polling in April 2026 showing her approval rating had fallen to its lowest level for a modern first lady.
CNN's Harry Enten examined polling from March 26-30, showing her rating had dropped from +30 in May 2018 to +3 in January 2025 before reaching -12.
"So at this point, historic lows for Melania Trump," Enten said. "These numbers are absolutely awful."
Comparisons with previous first ladies made the figures even more striking.
Nancy Reagan stood at +50, Hillary Clinton at +25, Laura Bush at +46, and Michelle Obama at +42 at comparable points in their husbands' presidencies.
"If we look at this historically, the worst ever, the worst ever at this point in term number two," Enten said.
He added, "I would say that the American people really don't care for Melania Trump."