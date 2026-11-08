Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Labeled as 'Cold-Hearted Phony' After LSU Football Fans Drown Out First Lady With Boos

image of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was met with a chorus of boos during her appearance at the LSU versus Alabama football game in Louisiana.

Profile Image

Nov. 8 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump was met with a chorus of boos during an appearance at a college football game in Louisiana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hostile reception quickly spilled onto social media, where commenters branded Donald Trump's wife a "cold-hearted phony" and questioned why she was there.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Gets Unpleasant Reception at LSU Game

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Organizers turned up stadium music in an apparent attempt to drown out the negative reaction.
Source: MEGA

Organizers turned up stadium music in an apparent attempt to drown out the negative reaction.

Melania, 56, traveled to Baton Rouge on November 7 to announce a partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future initiative, which will provide scholarships for students who have spent time in the foster care system.

She stayed to watch LSU take on Alabama, but her appearance took an uncomfortable turn when she was introduced to the stadium crowd as "Miss Melania Trump."

While some spectators initially cheered, they were soon drowned out by a much louder wave of boos.

Organizers appeared to scramble to cover the reaction, turning up music over the stadium speakers as the negative response continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DONKOCLOCK/X

Melania Trump was in Louisiana on November 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Take Aim at First Lady Melania Trump

image of Melania Trump faced brutal online backlash, with critics branding the first lady a 'cold-hearted phony.'
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump faced brutal online backlash, with critics branding the first lady a 'cold-hearted phony.'

The reception prompted criticism online.

"Just like her husband, they get booed everywhere they go," one commenter wrote.

Another declared: "She looks stupid on her own."

Others were considerably harsher, with one critic writing: "People can sense a cold-hearted phony. Even without the disgustingly sordid past, she'd be despised."

"We didn't see her for the longest time. Now she's everywhere?" another questioned, while a separate commenter asked, "Why is she there?"

"Some people will do anything to be seen; such a joke," someone else added.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Announces $7.2 Million Partnership

image of Melania Trump announced a $7.2 million partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future initiative.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump announced a $7.2 million partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future initiative.

Melania's Louisiana appearance was intended to highlight a $7.2 million Fostering the Future partnership with LSU.

Baton Rouge-based electrical contracting company MMR Group Inc. pledged $5 million, while additional donors through the LSU Foundation contributed more than $2 million.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Dana White and Donald Trump

Donald Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White Press Secretary Role After Midterm Disaster: 'Please Take the Job!'

split image of Stephen Miller and Donald Trump

Stephen Miller Claims America 'Would Not Exist' Without Donald Trump in Doting First Speech as White House Chief of Staff

Melania Trump's Popularity Hits Historic Low

image of Harry Enten described Melania Trump's approval ratings as 'absolutely awful' after CNN polling revealed a historic low in April 2026.
Source: MEGA

Harry Enten described Melania Trump's approval ratings as 'absolutely awful' after CNN polling revealed a historic low in April 2026.

The public backlash comes months after Melania hit another unwelcome milestone, with CNN polling in April 2026 showing her approval rating had fallen to its lowest level for a modern first lady.

CNN's Harry Enten examined polling from March 26-30, showing her rating had dropped from +30 in May 2018 to +3 in January 2025 before reaching -12.

"So at this point, historic lows for Melania Trump," Enten said. "These numbers are absolutely awful."

Comparisons with previous first ladies made the figures even more striking.

Nancy Reagan stood at +50, Hillary Clinton at +25, Laura Bush at +46, and Michelle Obama at +42 at comparable points in their husbands' presidencies.

"If we look at this historically, the worst ever, the worst ever at this point in term number two," Enten said.

He added, "I would say that the American people really don't care for Melania Trump."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.