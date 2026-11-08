Melania Trump Labeled as 'Cold-Hearted Phony' After LSU Football Fans Drown Out First Lady With Boos

The hostile reception quickly spilled onto social media, where commenters branded Donald Trump 's wife a "cold-hearted phony" and questioned why she was there.

Melania Trump was met with a chorus of boos during an appearance at a college football game in Louisiana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Organizers turned up stadium music in an apparent attempt to drown out the negative reaction.

Melania, 56, traveled to Baton Rouge on November 7 to announce a partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future initiative, which will provide scholarships for students who have spent time in the foster care system.

She stayed to watch LSU take on Alabama, but her appearance took an uncomfortable turn when she was introduced to the stadium crowd as "Miss Melania Trump."

While some spectators initially cheered, they were soon drowned out by a much louder wave of boos.

Organizers appeared to scramble to cover the reaction, turning up music over the stadium speakers as the negative response continued.