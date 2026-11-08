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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Mocked Over 'Diva' Filming Complaint

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is facing ridicule over reports of a complaint about filming arrangements.

Nov. 8 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is the subject of new mockery after jokingly telling an audience to stop filming him during a surprise London appearance, with the Duke of Sussex appearing frustrated by the sea of phones pointed towards the stage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old royal made the remarks on Thursday, November 5, while delivering an unannounced keynote speech at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards at London's Old Royal Naval College.

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'All I Can See Is Phones'

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry faced mockery after asking guests to stop filming him in London.

Harry attended on behalf of Travalyst, the sustainable tourism initiative he founded in 2019. His appearance came ahead of a planned trip to Brussels with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, to promote children's online safety.

Addressing audience members who were recording his arrival, Harry said: "All I can see is phones."

The comment prompted loud laughter from those gathered, suggesting the audience interpreted his remarks as playful rather than a serious reprimand.

Referring to an earlier speaker, Harry added: "You guys, literally he just talked about it."

A source told us: "The irony of Harry's filming remark wasn't lost on anyone. Harry turns up to give a surprise speech and then starts commenting on people filming him. He's a famous royal making a public appearance, so it's hardly surprising people wanted photographs. Some saw that as rather diva-like behavior.

"Harry appeared to be joking, and people laughed along, but the exchange was interpreted as another example of his uneasy relationship with public attention. He wants people to listen to his message, but he cannot control how they react to seeing him.

"There's something rather contradictory about a prince who has spent his entire life in the spotlight appearing uncomfortable when people take out their phones. It's the kind of reaction that risks making him look entitled, even when he's trying to be funny.

"Harry clearly wanted the focus to be on sustainable travel rather than his celebrity status. But when he draws attention to everyone filming him, he risks making himself the story instead. It can come across as a little precious, whether he intends it or not.

"Harry has an important message about responsible tourism, but moments like this can overshadow it. His comments were delivered with humor, yet critics and trolls online are now seizing on them as evidence that he still struggles with the attention that comes with being a royal."

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Harry Promotes Sustainable Tourism Initiative

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex delivered a surprise speech at the November 5 ceremony.

The exchange briefly interrupted Harry's introduction before he turned his attention to environmental responsibility and the future of international tourism.

Harry said: "I founded Travalyst in 2019 because I believe that an industry built on extraordinary places of our world has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them."

The Duke subsequently joined award winners for photographs, including representatives of Germany, which received recognition for sustainability.

He also emphasized the importance of protecting communities whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

Harry said: "I started Travalyst because I believe deeply in travel as a force for good."

He added: "But if tourism stops working for the people who call these destinations home, eventually it stops working for everyone."

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Harry and Meghan's Brussels Visit Plans

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan planned a Brussels visit to promote children's online safety.

The appearance followed a busy week for Harry, who attended several meetings in New York on Monday.

He was spotted at Manhattan's luxury Lotte New York Palace hotel before returning to Britain for the awards ceremony.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday, where they will unveil a new version of the Lost Screen Memorial.

The installation commemorates children who died after experiencing harm associated with online activity.

It features 50 mobile phones displaying photographs of the children on their lock screens.

The couple will also deliver a joint address concerning digital safety, while Harry is expected to participate in a discussion titled Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.

Their appearance will include contributions from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, 47, and lawmaker Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, 56.

The Sussexes are expected to speak for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr
Source: MEGA

Meghan said allegations involving her father left her deeply distressed.

Their forthcoming visit comes amid an investigation involving Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, 82.

Philippine authorities are examining suspected child sexual abuse material discovered among belongings allegedly associated with Markle.

Investigators have stressed ownership of the electronic devices containing the material has not been established.

Meghan previously described herself as "deeply distressed" by the allegations, revealing she received information about troubling claims concerning her father in 2019.

She said police had assured her the allegations were being investigated.

The Duchess has also explained that protecting her children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, influenced her decision to sever contact with her father.

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