EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Mocked Over 'Diva' Filming Complaint

Harry attended on behalf of Travalyst, the sustainable tourism initiative he founded in 2019. His appearance came ahead of a planned trip to Brussels with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, to promote children's online safety.

Addressing audience members who were recording his arrival, Harry said: "All I can see is phones."

The comment prompted loud laughter from those gathered, suggesting the audience interpreted his remarks as playful rather than a serious reprimand.

Referring to an earlier speaker, Harry added: "You guys, literally he just talked about it."

A source told us: "The irony of Harry's filming remark wasn't lost on anyone. Harry turns up to give a surprise speech and then starts commenting on people filming him. He's a famous royal making a public appearance, so it's hardly surprising people wanted photographs. Some saw that as rather diva-like behavior.

"Harry appeared to be joking, and people laughed along, but the exchange was interpreted as another example of his uneasy relationship with public attention. He wants people to listen to his message, but he cannot control how they react to seeing him.

"There's something rather contradictory about a prince who has spent his entire life in the spotlight appearing uncomfortable when people take out their phones. It's the kind of reaction that risks making him look entitled, even when he's trying to be funny.

"Harry clearly wanted the focus to be on sustainable travel rather than his celebrity status. But when he draws attention to everyone filming him, he risks making himself the story instead. It can come across as a little precious, whether he intends it or not.

"Harry has an important message about responsible tourism, but moments like this can overshadow it. His comments were delivered with humor, yet critics and trolls online are now seizing on them as evidence that he still struggles with the attention that comes with being a royal."