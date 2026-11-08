EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Epstein Whistleblower Found Dead in Thailand
Nov. 8 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
A key whistleblower in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's trade envoy scandal has been found dead in Thailand under disturbing circumstances – making him the 25th person linked to billionaire s-x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to die, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Simon Andriesz, 57, was found hanged on Sept. 23 in an apparent suicide – just weeks after threatening to expose more explosive information about powerful figures linked to the Epstein scandal.
Andrew's Alleged $1.3Million Scheme Exposed
The British banker had previously blown the whistle on an alleged 2013 scheme to pay off former Prince Andrew with a $1.3 million "loan" in exchange for inside information and valuable connections he allegedly cultivated as a globe-trotting trade envoy.
"What it involved was a loan to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of £1m (or about $1.3million)... to basically buy a prince," Andriesz told the BBC's File on 4 Investigates.
In another stunning twist, just weeks after the banker's death became public, the disgraced former Duke of York won a legal challenge against police search warrants used to raid two of his homes following his February 2026 arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Investigators have been probing allegations that Andrew exploited his former trade envoy position to enrich himself and share confidential British government information. Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing involving Epstein but has not publicly commented on his February arrest or the claims of misconduct in public office.
Epstein Connections Raise Troubling Questions
As RadarOnline.com first revealed, Epstein latched on to Andrew while the royal served as Britain's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.
The pervert, who died by hanging at age 66 in 2019, allegedly cozied up to Andrew's wealthy contacts and recruited potential investors – while the ex-prince allegedly stood to collect commissions.
Andriesz's death fuels fresh speculation about a pattern of fatalities involving Epstein-linked whistleblowers, accusers, s-x slave recruiters, investigators and wealthy associates, raising disturbing questions about whether some took their secrets to the grave.
Whistleblower Revealed Devastating Personal Toll
Other figures on the grim list include Epstein-linked modeling scouts Daniel Siad, 69, who died at his home in France in July, and Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, who was found hanged in his Paris prison cell in 2022 while facing rape allegations.
Both Siad and Brunel denied wrongdoing before their deaths.
In an eerie Aug. 9 post, Andriesz described the toll that speaking out had taken on his family, writing, "The personal consequences of whistleblowing, and the retaliation I say followed, have been devastating for my family and me."