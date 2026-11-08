Simon Andriesz, 57, was found hanged on Sept. 23 in an apparent suicide – just weeks after threatening to expose more explosive information about powerful figures linked to the Epstein scandal.

A key whistleblower in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 's trade envoy scandal has been found dead in Thailand under disturbing circumstances – making him the 25th person linked to billionaire s-x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to die, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British banker had previously blown the whistle on an alleged 2013 scheme to pay off former Prince Andrew with a $1.3 million "loan" in exchange for inside information and valuable connections he allegedly cultivated as a globe-trotting trade envoy.

"What it involved was a loan to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of £1m (or about $1.3million)... to basically buy a prince," Andriesz told the BBC's File on 4 Investigates.

In another stunning twist, just weeks after the banker's death became public, the disgraced former Duke of York won a legal challenge against police search warrants used to raid two of his homes following his February 2026 arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Investigators have been probing allegations that Andrew exploited his former trade envoy position to enrich himself and share confidential British government information. Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing involving Epstein but has not publicly commented on his February arrest or the claims of misconduct in public office.