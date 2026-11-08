EXCLUSIVE: Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Battle Sparks Fresh Health Worries

The Back to the Future star, 65, received a standing ovation in September when he took the stage in Los Angeles during the Emmy Awards to accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his decades-long Parkinson's disease advocacy.

But his shockingly frail and diminished condition has raised concerns among fans who could see how far he has declined.

His struggles were on full display at the awards, where he was confined to a wheelchair and seemed to struggle to speak.

"Life is short and his condition on stage was an urgent reminder that he isn't going to be around forever," admitted the source. "He and his family have received a waterfall of well-wishes since then, electronically and in person."