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Home > Exclusives > Michael J. Fox
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EXCLUSIVE: Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Battle Sparks Fresh Health Worries

Michael J. Fox's ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease has sparked renewed concerns about his health.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox's ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease has sparked renewed concerns about his health.

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Nov. 8 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Michael J. Fox's long struggle with Parkinson's is more dire than anyone knows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's having a rough time with his health right now, but he's not despairing, not in the slightest," said a source.

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Michael J. Fox's Emmy Appearance Sparks Fresh Health Fears

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A source said Michael J. Fox's family has received widespread well-wishes since his Emmys appearance.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A source said Michael J. Fox's family has received widespread well-wishes since his Emmys appearance.

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The Back to the Future star, 65, received a standing ovation in September when he took the stage in Los Angeles during the Emmy Awards to accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his decades-long Parkinson's disease advocacy.

But his shockingly frail and diminished condition has raised concerns among fans who could see how far he has declined.

His struggles were on full display at the awards, where he was confined to a wheelchair and seemed to struggle to speak.

"Life is short and his condition on stage was an urgent reminder that he isn't going to be around forever," admitted the source. "He and his family have received a waterfall of well-wishes since then, electronically and in person."

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Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Brutal Parkinson's Battle

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The 'Spin City' star said using a wheelchair frequently took some getting used to.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The 'Spin City' star said using a wheelchair frequently took some getting used to.

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Even Fox, who always puts on a brave face, has quietly admitted his battle has been brutal.

"I wake up and get the message of what the day is gonna be like, and I try to adjust to it," he confessed last year.

"I keep getting new challenges physically, and I get through it," he added. "I roll around in a wheelchair a lot, and it took some getting used to."

Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29 and publicly revealed his condition seven years later. Since then, the disease has progressively worsened as tremors have racked the Spin City star's body and his mobility has diminished over time.

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Michael J. Fox's Rep Fires Back at Dire Health Claims

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Fox's representative rejected claims of dire health, saying he recently filmed a series.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Fox's representative rejected claims of dire health, saying he recently filmed a series.

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A rep for the actor called claims he's in dire shape, "ridiculous," and said he recently shot a series and has more projects to announce.

But New York City internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Fox, said, "Unfortunately, there is no realistic hope for improvement. Parkinson's disease not only affects mobility, it can also impact thought, through what is called Lewy body dementia, and vital signs like blood pressure through autonomic disability.

That is impaired regulation of our most important vital signs. He could fall and suffer serious fractures, further impairing his mobility."

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Doctor Delivers Grim Warning About Michael J. Fox's Future

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Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Fox, predicts the actor will need increasing assistance.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Fox, predicts the actor will need increasing assistance.

Lifespan expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida internist who does not count Fox as a client, predicts the Family Ties actor is "going to progressively lose more and more muscle control so that he will need increasing degrees of assistance to perform life's functions.

"The prognosis is terrible."

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