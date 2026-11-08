EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Admits to Secret Romance With Kathleen Turner While Filming 'Romancing the Stone' in New Memoir

"No, not me, no. I was a healthy product of the '60s," insisted Douglas, who claimed a report he went to rehab for s-x addiction in the '90s "wasn't true."

At the time, the star went to rehab for struggles with alcohol addiction.

But in his memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas finally comes clean about bedding Turner while filming the blockbuster 1984 comedy adventure Romancing the Stone.

"Kathleen was smart, funny, and s-xy with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature. I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other," he wrote.

At the time, both he and then-wife Diandra, mom of his son Cameron, were carrying on "extramarital affairs," he wrote, adding he'd also dallied with Romancing the Stone screenwriter Diane Thomas.