EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Admits to Secret Romance With Kathleen Turner While Filming 'Romancing the Stone' in New Memoir
Nov. 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Former Hollywood horndog Michael Douglas insisted he's no s-x addict – and hit back at rumors that he went to s-x rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After revealing the truth about his secret romance with Kathleen Turner, the 82-year-old Oscar winner now denies "sleeping with so many women" back in the day.
Douglas Confesses to Hollywood Affairs
"No, not me, no. I was a healthy product of the '60s," insisted Douglas, who claimed a report he went to rehab for s-x addiction in the '90s "wasn't true."
At the time, the star went to rehab for struggles with alcohol addiction.
But in his memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas finally comes clean about bedding Turner while filming the blockbuster 1984 comedy adventure Romancing the Stone.
"Kathleen was smart, funny, and s-xy with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature. I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other," he wrote.
At the time, both he and then-wife Diandra, mom of his son Cameron, were carrying on "extramarital affairs," he wrote, adding he'd also dallied with Romancing the Stone screenwriter Diane Thomas.
Douglas Exposes Decades-Long Hollywood Secret
According to the book, his chemistry with Turner "was so strong, audiences must have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film."
Douglas and the Body Heat siren denied the romance rumors until 2018, while promoting their TV series The Kominsky Method.
The Basic Instinct actor wrote: "The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, 'terrible flirts,' and yes, we were both tempted but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie."
Douglas said the lie was "meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years."
Turner Shrugs Off Douglas' Confession
But during filming, "Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship. It wasn't a fly-by-night affair."
Turner, 72, brushed off his confession, saying: "Good heavens, what a fuss about something [that happened] 40 years ago! I love Michael, and I look forward to enjoying the book."
Douglas has been married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, since 2000, and they share two children, daughter Carys, 23, and 26-year-old son Dylan.