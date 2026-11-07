EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's 'TV Nemesis' Hits Back at Critics for Dismissing His Addictions as Weakness

Perry, who died aged 54 in October 2023, had spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and was campaigning for greater use of specialist drug courts in Britain.

On Newsnight, he claimed addiction was a disease and an "allergy" of the body and mind that kicked in after one drink was taken.

The pair clashed when Hitchens asked questions including: "What is this allergy?"

Writing in a fresh defense of his position, Hitchens said: "My crime, before the court of modish public opinion, was to say that (Perry) could, if he wished, stop taking the drugs which wrecked his life and eventually killed him."

The pair's extraordinary television confrontation came during a debate about specialist courts, which can involve former addicts working as lay magistrates on cases involving drug-related offending.

Perry, then 44, argued such courts could help people recover and reduce repeat offending. Hitchens, who was 62 at the time, rejected the idea addiction removed an individual's ability to choose whether to take drugs or drink alcohol.

Perry challenged Hitchens' description of addiction as a fantasy, telling him it was "as ludicrous as saying Peter Pan is real." The exchange became increasingly hostile, with Perry also urging the columnist to read up on the subject of addiction.