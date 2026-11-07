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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White Press Secretary Role After Midterm Disaster: 'Please Take the Job!'

image of Dana White and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has offered UFC president Dana White the role of White House press secretary.

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Nov. 7 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has offered UFC boss Dana White the role of White House press secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump also suggested White bring several high-profile MMA fighters with him to help defend his administration against what he called the "Lunatic Left."

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Donald Trump Wants Dana White Behind the White House Podium

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image of Donald Trump described Dana White as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump described Dana White as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior.'

Trump announced the job offer in a Truth Social post on November 7.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," the president wrote.

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison," he continued.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump begged.

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Source: @REALDONALDTRUMP/TRUTHSOCIAL

Donald Trump posted about Dana White on Truth Social on November 7.

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Dana White Hints at New Chapter

image of Dana White shared an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium.
Source: MEGA

Dana White shared an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium.

White appeared to respond to Trump's announcement by sharing an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium.

"On to the next chapter," he captioned the picture, which he also shared on his Instagram Story alongside Trump's Truth Social post.

It remains unclear whether White intends to accept the position.

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Donald Trump Is Looking for Another Press Secretary

image of Donald Trump was left searching for another press secretary after Katie Zacharia's five-day tenure.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was left searching for another press secretary after Katie Zacharia's five-day tenure.

The proposal comes after Trump was left without a press secretary following the removal of Katie Zacharia last month.

Zacharia held the position for just five days after a disastrous first press conference.

Trump later explained that he had encouraged her to reconsider the appointment.

"You don't have to do this if you don't want to," Trump recalled telling her. "Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider."

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Dana White and Donald Trump Have Long History

image of Dana White has been one of Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity allies for years.
Source: MEGA

Dana White has been one of Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity allies for years.

White has been one of Trump's most outspoken supporters for years.

Their relationship dates back to 2001, when the first UFC event under White's leadership took place at Trump's Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

White also spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 despite receiving warnings from people in his inner circle.

"Everybody said, 'Don't do it. Don't do it,'" White told TIME earlier this year. "It was about more than 'You don't want to get into politics.' The bigger one was 'He's never gonna win.' And I was like, 'Well, whether he wins or not, the guy's been a good friend to me'."

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