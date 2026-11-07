Donald Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White Press Secretary Role After Midterm Disaster: 'Please Take the Job!'

Trump announced the job offer in a Truth Social post on November 7.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," the president wrote.

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison," he continued.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump begged.