EXCLUSIVE: John Goodman Admits Tom Cruise Film's Brutal Reviews 'Hurt'

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger stars Cruise, 64, as an oil tycoon battling a global catastrophe after an accident at one of his Greenland drilling sites threatens Europe. Despite its reported budget of more than $160million, the movie has grossed just $50million.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goodman has now admitted: "Yeah, it, uh, it hurt."

He also suggested the negative coverage had discouraged potential audiences before the film had properly opened, adding the reviews had given people a "good reason for people to avoid it."

However, the actor insisted he remained proud of the project and had enjoyed his time working on it.

Goodman said: "I'm proud of it, and I had a ball doing it. It was a good six months out of my life."