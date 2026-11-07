Zohran Mamdani Reveals Surprising Details of Donald Trump Relationship: 'Nobody's Very Precious About Who's Calling'
Nov. 7 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani have found an unexpected common ground despite their political differences, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The New York City mayor has revealed new details about his communication with the president.
Zohran Mamdani Reveals Who Reaches Out First
Speaking with Fox News' Shannon Bream in an interview scheduled to air Sunday, Mamdani was asked about how he and Trump stay in contact.
"It varies," the mayor explained. "And I think that speaks to the fact that nobody's very precious about who's calling or who's texting."
He continued: "It's just, what's the conversation about? If it's New York City, I'm there."
Donald Trump Has Offered Zohran Mamdani Praise
The president has had some surprisingly complimentary things to say about the mayor following their September 21 meeting at Gracie Mansion.
"I want him to be a great mayor, and he's certainly got potential and great potential," Trump told reporters following their conversation.
He also offered Mamdani some encouragement, telling him, "I'll be able to say you're gonna be a great one, and you're off to a start."
The pair reportedly discussed several issues, including affordable housing, immigration and public safety.
Zohran Mamdani Hasn't Held Back on Disagreements
Despite their increasingly cordial exchanges, the mayor has made clear that he isn't afraid to challenge the president.
During their September meeting, Mamdani raised concerns about Trump's immigration policies, particularly the administration's decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants and people from 12 other countries.
"The mayor feels very strongly about it, and he did bring it up," Trump acknowledged.
Mamdani also reiterated his support for press access when questioned about the White House restrictions on outlets including Politico, CNN and MS NOW.
"I told the president that we’re going to have all of the members of the press here on the lawn,” Mamdani said. "And that is something that I believe in.”
Donald Trump Previously Took Aim at Zohran Mamdani
Their current working relationship is a notable change from the insults exchanged before their first meeting in November 2025.
Mamdani had previously described Trump as a "fascist," while the president repeatedly branded the mayor a "communist."
During a November 2025 interview with 60 Minutes, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Mamdani, telling Norah O’Donnell that the mayor was "a communist, not a socialist. He's far worse than a socialist."
When O'Donnell suggested Mamdani had been compared to a left-wing version of Trump because of his charisma and willingness to challenge political conventions, the president offered a rather personal response.
"Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him, right?" Trump replied.