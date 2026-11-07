EXCLUSIVE: Why Pregnant Princess Diana Bikini Photo Is Famed Royal Photographer's Biggest Regret

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old, who has spent more than 50 years documenting the House of Windsor, has revisited the episode in his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur?.

Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards has revealed photographing Princess Diana in a bikini while she was pregnant with Prince William remains one of the two biggest regrets of his career, despite the picture becoming one of the most remarkable images of the royal era.

The photograph of Diana pregnant was taken on a beach in the Bahamas using a long lens and prompted a furious public reaction when it was published, with questions raised in Parliament and one raging driver even spitting at Edwards.

Edwards said the encounter with Diana left him feeling uncomfortable, although he argued other photographers were also pursuing the image.

Recalling the princess' reaction, he said she cried: "Oh, pass me the Kleenex," after asking how much he had made from the photograph.

Edwards said he had earned nothing personally because he was working as a hired photographer.

He also stressed: "But if I hadn't done it, there were eight or nine other photographers on that island. I got there first, because I knew what to do."