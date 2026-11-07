EXCLUSIVE: Inside The Royal Family's Secret Panic Rooms and Hidden Escape Routes

Windsor Castle, the 900-year-old royal residence that is now the King's main home, also has a reported underground passage.

In the BBC documentary The Queen's Palaces, presenter Fiona Bruce showed viewers an ordinary-looking office before lifting a carpet to reveal a wooden trapdoor.

"This is an office just tucked away in a corner of Windsor Castle. But look under here," she said.

After uncovering the entrance, Bruce added: "As if by magic, just lift these and the medieval castle emerges."

It remains unclear whether the royal family uses the passage today, but sources say they are all trained in using multiple escape routes around their homes.

There have also been longstanding rumours of tunnels beneath Buckingham Palace connecting the royal headquarters with Whitehall and the Houses of Parliament.

The speculation has partly drawn on the known tunnels built beneath Whitehall during the Second World War to protect communications infrastructure from bombing.