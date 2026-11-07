Stephen Miller Claims America 'Would Not Exist' Without Donald Trump in Doting First Speech as White House Chief of Staff
Nov. 7 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Stephen Miller made an extraordinary declaration about Donald Trump during his first speech as the president's White House Chief of Staff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The longtime Trump loyalist insisted America "would not exist" without the 80-year-old president in his fawning address on November 6.
Stephen Miller Makes Stunning Claim About Donald Trump
Miller spoke to guests at the Conservative Political Action Conference's Circle Retreat and Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday after Trump introduced him as his newly appointed Chief of Staff.
The president described Miller as a "very hot commodity" before handing him the microphone.
"It was the privilege of a lifetime to join President Trump all the way back in 2015 when he came down that golden escalator," Miller began.
"And let me tell you, if it wasn't for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America," he added.
Miller went on, "He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation. And he saved our country from threats at home and abroad, which would have been the end of the American dream forever."
Stephen Miller Pledges 'Total Devotion'
Miller continued his glowing tribute by referencing the assassination attempt against Trump and the criminal charges he faced.
"This man took a bullet for us. He faced down life in prison for us. He saved the Republican Party from the ash heap of history and has made it stronger, more popular, and more resilient than ever before," he declared.
"We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fiber of his being," Miller argued.
The new Chief of Staff then made his commitment to the president unmistakable.
"It is the honor of my life to be President Trump's chief of staff, and I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country," he shared.
Donald Trump Replaces Susie Wiles in Major Shakeup
Miller's remarks came after Trump announced he was replacing Susie Wiles in one of the biggest personnel changes of his second administration.
In a Friday, November 6, Truth Social post, Trump confirmed Miller would take over the position on Monday, November 9, describing his longtime adviser as one of his "most trusted advisors."
"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job!" Trump also added.
Conservatives Celebrate Stephen Miller's Appointment
Trump's decision was met with enthusiasm from several conservative commentators and Republican figures.
Newsforce host Joey Mannarino wrote, "Stephen Miller might actually allow Trump to be the best version of himself and rip the Democratic Party & all the Leftists in our country a completely new a--. He is seen as the most right-wing person in the entire administration on deportation. Millions must go. That is the only way to save America."