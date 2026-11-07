Stephen Miller Claims America 'Would Not Exist' Without Donald Trump in Doting First Speech as White House Chief of Staff

Miller spoke to guests at the Conservative Political Action Conference's Circle Retreat and Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday after Trump introduced him as his newly appointed Chief of Staff.

The president described Miller as a "very hot commodity" before handing him the microphone.

"It was the privilege of a lifetime to join President Trump all the way back in 2015 when he came down that golden escalator," Miller began.

"And let me tell you, if it wasn't for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America," he added.

Miller went on, "He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation. And he saved our country from threats at home and abroad, which would have been the end of the American dream forever."