EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Hoffman Reveals He Was 'Tortured' on Set of 'The Graduate'

Dustin Hoffman has revealed the punishing experience of filming The Graduate, claiming director Mike Nichols repeatedly ordered his co-star to slap him during a scene that required 27 takes, leaving him dizzy and with a punctured eardrum. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 89-year-old actor has revisited the making of the celebrated 1967 film in his new autobiography, Look at Me, which is due to be published on November 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoffman's 'Graduate' Nightmare

Source: MEGA Dustin Hoffman recalled feeling tortured while filming 'The Graduate.'

Hoffman, who played Benjamin Braddock, said the production was deeply uncomfortable and he struggled with insecurity while working under Nichols, one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors. He uses his book to recall the emotional toll of landing the starring role, saying: "I felt immediately uncomfortable, unworthy. Here I was, playing a starring role in a movie by Mike Nichols, who was the director of the moment, but I felt like I had no right to be there. "It was a terrible experience making the movie that changed my life." Hoffman said he suspected Nichols was unhappy with his performance and feared the director had decided he was wrong for the part.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor said director Mike Nichols made filming deeply uncomfortable.

The actor also questioned whether he was suitable to play Benjamin, an affluent young college graduate from a privileged White Anglo-Saxon Protestant background. Hoffman, who was born into an Ashkenazi Jewish family of Russian and Romanian immigrants, said he had initially been reluctant even to audition. He wrote: "When my agent said that Mike was interested in me, I didn't even want to try out for the part. I had read the Charles Webb novel that Mike was adapting, and it was obvious that I was all wrong for Benjamin. "A track star and straight-A student, the head of the debate team – this was an affluent, all-American kid, whose surname was 'Braddock.' Why would you cast a person who looks as ethnic as I do to play the ultimate Wasp? It made absolutely no sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Nichols' 'Sadism' on Set

Source: MEGA Hoffman said Nichols never used the repeated slap scene in the final film.

Hoffman described Nichols, who died in 2014, as "irritable with everyone" and accused him of displaying a "certain sadism" in his treatment of the actor. One scene apparently proved particularly difficult. Hoffman said Nichols repeatedly instructed Katharine Ross to hit him harder during a confrontation between Benjamin and Elaine, played by Ross. "There was a scene in which Katharine Ross had to slap me, and he made us do 27 takes," Hoffman claimed. "The scene has Benjamin run into Elaine's room, soaking wet from the rain, to tell her that he's had an affair with an older woman; within seconds, Elaine realizes the woman is her mother. "Mike just kept telling Katharine to hit me, to hit me harder. Katharine worried she would hurt me, and I told her, 'I'm O.K. Just don't hit my ear.' Unfortunately, she missed a few times. I was dizzy by the end of that day, and Mike didn't even use the slap in the film."

27 Slaps, Punctured Eardrum

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA 'The Graduate' became a defining role in Hoffman's celebrated Hollywood career.