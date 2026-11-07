Donald Trump's White House Descends Into 'Knives Out' Chaos as Susie Wiles' Exit Fuels Bitter Infighting, CNN's Kaitlan Collins Claims

During Friday's episode of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor described an increasingly divided West Wing.

"The announcement that Susie Wiles was out and Stephen Miller was in stunned many people inside the West Wing this afternoon," Collins said.

"It’s hard to overstate, really just how factionazed that environment has become in the last several days alone," she added. "Aides that’ve spoken with have described workplace that is filled with tension and infighting, likening it to the knives out days of the president’s first term."

"Now, many people believe that Susie Wiles’ departure will only accelerate the shift in the balance of power in the president’s inner circle that is underway right now," Collins continued.