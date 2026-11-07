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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's White House Descends Into 'Knives Out' Chaos as Susie Wiles' Exit Fuels Bitter Infighting, CNN's Kaitlan Collins Claims

split image of Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

CNN's Kaitlan Collins described a 'knives out' atmosphere inside Donald Trump's White House.

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Nov. 7 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's White House has allegedly descended into a "knives out" atmosphere as tensions and infighting reportedly intensify among his closest advisers following Susie Wiles departure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said the turmoil inside the West Wing has reached levels not seen since the early days of the president's first administration.

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Kaitlan Collins Exposes 'Knives Out' Atmosphere

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image of Kaitlan Collins said Donald Trump's announcement about Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff 'stunned many people.'
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins said Donald Trump's announcement about Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff 'stunned many people.'

During Friday's episode of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor described an increasingly divided West Wing.

"The announcement that Susie Wiles was out and Stephen Miller was in stunned many people inside the West Wing this afternoon," Collins said.

"It’s hard to overstate, really just how factionazed that environment has become in the last several days alone," she added. "Aides that’ve spoken with have described workplace that is filled with tension and infighting, likening it to the knives out days of the president’s first term."

"Now, many people believe that Susie Wiles’ departure will only accelerate the shift in the balance of power in the president’s inner circle that is underway right now," Collins continued.

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Source: @KAITLANCOLLINS/X

Kaitlan Collins spoke on her show, 'The Source with Kaitlan Collins,' on November 6.

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Donald Trump Reportedly Blamed Susie Wiles for GOP Losses

image of Donald Trump reportedly blamed Susie Wiles for the Republicans' disappointing midterm election results.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly blamed Susie Wiles for the Republicans' disappointing midterm election results.

Collins also reported that Trump's frustration had been mounting.

"My sources tonight say that the president's anger was growing in the last few days, as he consumed news coverage of Republicans' historic losses. And Wiles was one of the people he blamed for it," she shared.

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Donald Trump Makes Major White House Shakeup

image of Stephen Miller is set to take over as Donald Trump's Chief of Staff on November 9.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Miller is set to take over as Donald Trump's Chief of Staff on November 9.

In one of the biggest shakeups of his second term, Trump replaced his longtime Chief of Staff with Miller.

The announcement came just three days after Republicans suffered a bruising defeat in the midterm elections.

Trump confirmed Miller's appointment in a Friday, November 6, Truth Social post.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," the president wrote.

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Susie Wiles Shifts to Donald Trump's Political Operation

image of Susie Wiles will now be on the Trump Political Operation.
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles will now be on the Trump Political Operation.

Trump also wrote, "Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job!"

Wiles previously served as Trump's 2024 campaign manager before becoming his top White House adviser following his election victory.

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