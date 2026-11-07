Bill Maher Mocks Donald Trump After Democrats' 'Blue Tsunami' Midterm Victory: 'Donnie, Are You OK?'
Nov. 7 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Bill Maher couldn't resist taking a victory lap after Democrats delivered a crushing blow to Republicans in the midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The HBO host also had a message for Donald Trump after the president's surprisingly muted reaction to the GOP's historic losses.
Bill Maher Celebrates Democrats' Midterm Wins
During November 6's episode of Real Time, Maher celebrated the Democratic victories, which saw the party reclaim control of both the House and Senate.
"Republicans lost bigly. There's no other way to put it. And, great! Now I'm never going to get that check for $5,000," he joked.
He also referenced a warning from late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham back in 2016 that nominating Trump would lead to electoral disaster.
"It just shows gays are always ten years ahead of everybody," Maher quipped.
'Donnie, Are You OK?'
Maher admitted he wasn't interested in hiding his excitement over the election results.
"Well, look, I hate to gloat, but sorry, I have to do a little bit because everybody was hedging about this election," he shared.
He then played clips of himself on Real Time and other news programs predicting Democrats would deliver a "historical thumping" to Republicans.
However, it was Trump's response to the results that caught Maher's attention.
"Here's something I could not have predicted: Trump's reaction to the election. He said, 'Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,'" Maher explained.
Turning directly to the camera, he then addressed the president: "Donnie, are you OK? I know we've been feuding. You sound unwell. You're not even going to fake it was rigged?"
Donald Trump Insists He Would Have Won 'In a Landslide'
Trump appeared determined to separate himself from the Republican losses, which included Democratic breakthroughs in Kansas, Iowa and Michigan, alongside major races in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he declared on Truth Social on Election Night.
Trump later added, "FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse."
'Democrats Did a Good Job'
Trump also acknowledged the Democrats' strong performance.
"I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. They fought hard," he admitted.
Still, the president refused to view the results as a personal defeat, insisting it was simply "a point in time."
"There was a mood in the air, I guess. No matter how good the president is, you lose. I don't know why. Nobody's explained that," Trump added.