Bill Maher Mocks Donald Trump After Democrats' 'Blue Tsunami' Midterm Victory: 'Donnie, Are You OK?'

During November 6's episode of Real Time, Maher celebrated the Democratic victories, which saw the party reclaim control of both the House and Senate.

"Republicans lost bigly. There's no other way to put it. And, great! Now I'm never going to get that check for $5,000," he joked.

He also referenced a warning from late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham back in 2016 that nominating Trump would lead to electoral disaster.

"It just shows gays are always ten years ahead of everybody," Maher quipped.