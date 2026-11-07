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Home > News > Donald Trump

Bill Maher Mocks Donald Trump After Democrats' 'Blue Tsunami' Midterm Victory: 'Donnie, Are You OK?'

split image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher celebrated the Democrats' sweeping midterm victory on 'Real Time.'

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Nov. 7 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher couldn't resist taking a victory lap after Democrats delivered a crushing blow to Republicans in the midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The HBO host also had a message for Donald Trump after the president's surprisingly muted reaction to the GOP's historic losses.

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Bill Maher Celebrates Democrats' Midterm Wins

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image of Bill Maher mocked Donald Trump after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterms.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher mocked Donald Trump after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterms.

During November 6's episode of Real Time, Maher celebrated the Democratic victories, which saw the party reclaim control of both the House and Senate.

"Republicans lost bigly. There's no other way to put it. And, great! Now I'm never going to get that check for $5,000," he joked.

He also referenced a warning from late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham back in 2016 that nominating Trump would lead to electoral disaster.

"It just shows gays are always ten years ahead of everybody," Maher quipped.

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'Donnie, Are You OK?'

image of Bill Maher questioned Donald Trump's reaction to the Democrats' historic election victory.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher questioned Donald Trump's reaction to the Democrats' historic election victory.

Maher admitted he wasn't interested in hiding his excitement over the election results.

"Well, look, I hate to gloat, but sorry, I have to do a little bit because everybody was hedging about this election," he shared.

He then played clips of himself on Real Time and other news programs predicting Democrats would deliver a "historical thumping" to Republicans.

However, it was Trump's response to the results that caught Maher's attention.

"Here's something I could not have predicted: Trump's reaction to the election. He said, 'Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,'" Maher explained.

Turning directly to the camera, he then addressed the president: "Donnie, are you OK? I know we've been feuding. You sound unwell. You're not even going to fake it was rigged?"

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Donald Trump Insists He Would Have Won 'In a Landslide'

image of Donald Trump insisted Republicans would have won the midterms if he had been on the ballot.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted Republicans would have won the midterms if he had been on the ballot.

Trump appeared determined to separate himself from the Republican losses, which included Democratic breakthroughs in Kansas, Iowa and Michigan, alongside major races in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he declared on Truth Social on Election Night.

Trump later added, "FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse."

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'Democrats Did a Good Job'

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image of Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their Midterm performance despite the GOP's devastating losses.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their Midterm performance despite the GOP's devastating losses.

Trump also acknowledged the Democrats' strong performance.

"I think the Democrats did a good job. I really do. They fought hard," he admitted.

Still, the president refused to view the results as a personal defeat, insisting it was simply "a point in time."

"There was a mood in the air, I guess. No matter how good the president is, you lose. I don't know why. Nobody's explained that," Trump added.

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