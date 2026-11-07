EXCLUSIVE: Suki Waterhouse Reveals Why Robert Pattinson Wedding Is Still on Hold
Nov. 7 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Suki Waterhouse has revealed why her wedding to Robert Pattinson remains on hold, admitting the couple's demanding careers and constantly changing living arrangements have made planning their future together difficult.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 34-year-old singer, model and actress has been in a relationship with the 40-year-old The Odyssey star since 2018, and the couple share a two-year-old daughter.
Wedding Delays And Plans For A Major Celebration
Despite their busy schedules and frequent travel, Waterhouse said she is happier than ever with Pattinson – although their hopes of getting married have been pushed back until they can enjoy some time away from work.
She said: "It's quite hard to make something work where you're both doing these kinds of jobs, when you don't live in one place and you're travelling a lot."
Reflecting on her relationship with Pattinson, she added: "It is almost a decade and that is a beautiful thing. It's a thing that I go, I can't believe that I have this in my life and I can't believe that I'm so happy. And maybe I was surprised because before I had only ever gone out with someone for two years and if it was two years it would have been a disaster at the end."
The couple's wedding plans are now expected to remain on hold until next year, when they hope to have some downtime from their professional commitments.
Waterhouse, who previously starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, suggested if they decide to marry, they will want a major celebration rather than a quiet ceremony.
She said: "It would either be all or nothing. If we were going to go for it we'd have a massive party, blow it out."
Parenting On The Road And Balancing Demanding Careers
The singer has also spoken about the challenges of raising their daughter while balancing two demanding entertainment careers.
Their family life has involved frequent moves between temporary homes, with Waterhouse regularly taking her daughter on tour.
She said: "Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn't been anywhere. We've been in rentals and moving every couple of months and we just haven't been home."
Explaining how they have managed to stay together despite the upheaval, she added: "It's been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family."
The couple are hoping to establish a more permanent base next year. Waterhouse also said she felt increasingly confident about their parenting, despite the unconventional circumstances surrounding their family life.
She said: "I'm two and a half years into motherhood now and I feel very confident that we're great parents and juggling a slightly abnormal life, but I feel good about how we're doing it and we are both just so connected to her. She's such a wonderful, happy girl."
Motherhood Transformation And New Album 'Loveland'
Waterhouse has previously discussed how becoming a mother changed her outlook on life, admitting that the experience left her feeling vulnerable and unfamiliar with herself.
She wrote her new album, Loveland, during the months following her daughter's birth, using the music to process the emotional changes she was experiencing.
Speaking about that period, she said: "I just wanted to get out what was going on at that time because I felt very vulnerable, very raw, very unsure."
She added: "You kind of think, Oh, I'll pop out a baby and I'll go back to being myself, I'll have it down. And it's like, no. You're humbled. You feel so unlike yourself because you've taken on this very unexpected personal transformation. The mother is birthed into an entirely new human, with a new brain, and you just become an unrecognisable person."