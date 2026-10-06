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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Whistleblower, 57, Found Hanged in Thailand After Exposing Trump Official Howard Lutnick's Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Simon Andriesz, Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA; Simon Andriesz/X

Epstein whistleblower Simon Andriesz was found dead by hanging in Thailand.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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A British banking whistleblower who blew the lid off alleged links between Jeffrey Epstein and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was found dead in Thailand after reportedly dying by hanging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Simon Andriesz, 57, had accused his former boss, Lutnick, 65, a key Donald Trump administration figure, of failing to disclose an alleged business relationship with the s-- predator.

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Epstein Whisteblower Found Dead in Thailand

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Photo of Simon Andriesz
Source: Simon Andriesz/X

Simon Andriesz hanged himself in a town outside of Bangkok, Thailand.

Andriesz, who lived in Cornwall, England, died on September 23, and authorities in Khlong Luang, outside Bangkok.

"Simon was a much-loved husband, father, brother, son and friend, and his loss has left an enormous hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him," his family said in a statement to a publication.

"He was also a man with a very strong sense of right and wrong. When Simon believed something was wrong, he found it extraordinarily difficult simply to look the other way. That determination came at a considerable personal cost, but he continued to speak out because he genuinely believed that doing so mattered," the statement continued.

The family added, "If something meaningful can come from this tragedy, particularly in the way whistleblowers and vulnerable people are treated and supported, then that would be an important part of Simon's legacy."

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Whistleblower Claimed He Discovered Emails Between Howard Lutnick and Epstein

Photo of Howard Lutnick
Source: MEGA

Lutnick has served as Trump's Commerce Secretary during his second term.

The banker claimed he unearthed 2018 emails that appeared to show Lutnick and Epstein discussing a start-up venture in which both men allegedly had a stake.

That exchange would have taken place one year before Epstein was arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges. He was found dead in his cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center a month after being taken into custody.

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Simon Andriesz's Name Surfaced in the Epstein Files

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andriesz's name appeared in the Epstein Files.

Andriesz previously served as a managing director at Wall Street powerhouse BGC Group, then known as BGC Partners, while Lutnick sat at the top as CEO.

The banker’s name later surfaced in the Epstein files after he reportedly spoke with the FBI while locked in a bitter dispute with BGC over accounting irregularities he claimed to have uncovered.

BGC has fiercely fought back against Andriesz's accusations, branding them "categorically false" and insisting multiple investigations across several jurisdictions failed to substantiate his claims.

The Wall Street firm also maintained Andriesz was ultimately fired after allegedly refusing to follow medical advice, failing to carry out essential job duties, rejecting what it described as reasonable accommodations, and eventually abandoning his position.

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Howard Lutnick and Epstein Were Once Neighbors

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Photo of Epstein home
Source: MEGA

Lutnick was the next-door neighbor of Epstein's infamous NYC mansion for 14 years.

Lutnick sat for a four-hour closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee in May, where he described having "virtually nonexistent interactions" with Epstein.

The convicted s-- offender was Lutnick's New York City next-door neighbor for 14 years.

Lutnick has insisted his face-to-face contact with Epstein was limited to just three encounters: a 2005 tour of the disgraced financier’s home that he and his wife allegedly cut short after a disturbing remark, a brief 2011 doorstep conversation about scaffolding on their properties, and a 2012 lunch with family and friends on Epstein's notorious private island in the Caribbean.

A January DOJ document dump contradicted the claims, unearthing a 2012 email exchange between Epstein and Lutnick where the men made lunch plans.

During his testimony, Lutnick stressed, "At no time during these limited interactions did I witness any conduct, let alone the type of illegal conduct of which we have since become aware."

Lutnick was also grilled over 2018 emails with Epstein about Adfin Solutions, a company in which both men held stock. Lutnick insisted he had no idea Epstein was also an investor until recently released documents revealed the connection.

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