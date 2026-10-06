Whistleblower, 57, Found Hanged in Thailand After Exposing Trump Official Howard Lutnick's Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Andriesz, who lived in Cornwall, England, died on September 23, and authorities in Khlong Luang, outside Bangkok.

"Simon was a much-loved husband, father, brother, son and friend, and his loss has left an enormous hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him," his family said in a statement to a publication.

"He was also a man with a very strong sense of right and wrong. When Simon believed something was wrong, he found it extraordinarily difficult simply to look the other way. That determination came at a considerable personal cost, but he continued to speak out because he genuinely believed that doing so mattered," the statement continued.

The family added, "If something meaningful can come from this tragedy, particularly in the way whistleblowers and vulnerable people are treated and supported, then that would be an important part of Simon's legacy."