EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Warns Stars Over Hollywood Romances After Secret Kathleen Turner Affair

Michael Douglas has warned actors against romancing their co-stars after admitting his secret affair with Kathleen Turner, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 82-year-old actor revealed in his memoir, One Helluva Ride, the pair fell head over heels for each other when they shot the 1984 adventure-comedy film Romancing the Stone in Mexico while he was separated from his then-wife, Diandra Luker.

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Douglas Warns Actors About Co-Star Affairs

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas warned actors against dating their co-stars after revealing a secret affair.

And while speaking about his book at London's Royal Festival Hall, Douglas advised budding actors not to make the same "mistake." He said: "A lot of actors make the mistake early in their career of having a relationship with their leading lady. "What they forget is that you can break up. They're having to perform these love scenes, and they hate each other. "We've all made that mistake, and I try to warn people."

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Douglas Reveals 40-Year Affair Secret

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas admitted he and Kathleen Turner had lied about their affair.

In an extract from One Helluva Ride, the two-time Oscar winner admitted he and Turner lied about the truth of their love affair for the last 40 years. He wrote: "The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film. "We both denied it through Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile, War of the Roses, and even while doing press a few years ago for The Kominsky Method. "The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, 'terrible flirts,’ and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. "That was a lie." The Basic Instinct star explained the lie was "meant to protect my wife and son," Cameron, and they "told the world for 40 years."

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Secret Romance Ended After Family Visit

Source: MEGA Diandra Luker reportedly grew suspicious after visiting the film set with Cameron.

He continued: "Kathleen and I never hit a rough spot. We found each othe r first as friends, then as co-stars, and finally as lovers. "Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle, we’d go out and have a meal, or head out with the group and afterward I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep. "There were no cameras in elevators, no assistants using cell phones to take pictures." The pair did not tell any of their castmates or director Robert Zemeckis, now 75, but the "magic spell of the set" was broken when his wife and their son Cameron came to visit the set in Mexico and she "grew suspicious." Douglas has recalled how Diandra told Kathleen that they were "still married" as she saw their separation differently. He added: "After that visit, Kathleen and I ended things, and I went back to Diandra. I did it for Cameron, but we shouldn’t have gotten back together. After that first split it was never the same between us ever again."

Kathleen Turner Breaks Her Silence

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Source: MEGA Kathleen Turner reacted warmly to the revelation, calling Michael Douglas a love.