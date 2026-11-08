EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Royal Christmas Party Invitation Sparks Outrage
Nov. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be heading for a spectacular royal family confrontation, as sources tell RadarOnline.com he may be invited to Christmas lunch at Sandringham, which threatens to reopen the bitter divisions that have engulfed the monarchy this year.
The prospect of the disgraced former prince joining King Charles, 77, and other senior royals for the traditional festive gathering is said to be proving deeply uncomfortable for Prince William, 44, and his wife Catherine, 44.
Andrew's Christmas Invite Sparks Tensions
And with Prince Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, also potentially in the mix for an invite, sources told us there is a "real prospect" a supposedly happy family occasion will "descend into one of the most awkward royal reunions in history."
For William and Catherine, the idea of Andrew being welcomed back into the heart of the family will be particularly difficult given the damage caused by his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, 66, was forced to withdraw from public duties in 2019 after the scandal intensified, before settling a sexual assault lawsuit brought by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022.
He denied her allegations and made no admission of liability in the cash settlement he reached with her out of court, understood to be around $15million.
His standing within the monarchy has since collapsed.
Andrew's Royal Standing in Ruins
Andrew relinquished his remaining royal titles in 2025 and was required to leave Royal Lodge, his longtime Windsor residence.
His relationship with senior members of the family has also become increasingly strained as Charles has sought to distance the institution from the controversy.
A palace source told us: "The idea of Andrew sitting around the Christmas table as though nothing has happened is going to be incredibly difficult for some members of the family.
"There are still very strong feelings about everything that has happened.
"Having him there would be an extraordinary decision after the last year. The family has spent months trying to draw a line under his Epstein scandal, and bringing him back into the middle of Christmas celebrations could undo a lot of that work.
William and Catherine's Christmas Concerns
"As future king, William is particularly conscious of the damage the Andrew scandal has done to the monarchy. He believes the institution has to look forward, and there is little appetite for anything that could drag the family backwards.
"Princess Catherine also wants Christmas to be about the children and the wider family. The last thing anyone needs is another deeply uncomfortable gathering dominated by Andrew's presence.
"But Charles is in an impossible position. He is still Andrew's brother, but he is also King. Every decision he makes has consequences for the reputation of the monarchy.
"Yet there is a feeling that the King cannot afford to appear to be rewarding Andrew with a place at the family table after everything that has happened.
"And if Harry and Meghan were also there, the tension would be enormous.
"The family desperately wants a peaceful Christmas, but an invitation for Andrew could turn it into another public relations headache. And nobody wants the headlines that would follow."
The Royals' Fractured Christmas Past
There is a long history of uncomfortable festive family diplomacy among the royals.
In 2018, officials keen to project an image of royal unity persuaded William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan to walk together to church on Christmas morning.
The quartet have since been dubbed the "Fractured Four" amid reports of tensions between the couples.
The carefully staged appearance did little to convince observers relations were harmonious.
William and Catherine were also understood to have abandoned plans to spend Christmas with her family, the Middletons, breaking their tradition of alternating the holiday between the two families.