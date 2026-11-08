EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Royal Christmas Party Invitation Sparks Outrage

And with Prince Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, also potentially in the mix for an invite, sources told us there is a "real prospect" a supposedly happy family occasion will "descend into one of the most awkward royal reunions in history."

For William and Catherine, the idea of Andrew being welcomed back into the heart of the family will be particularly difficult given the damage caused by his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 66, was forced to withdraw from public duties in 2019 after the scandal intensified, before settling a sexual assault lawsuit brought by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

He denied her allegations and made no admission of liability in the cash settlement he reached with her out of court, understood to be around $15million.

His standing within the monarchy has since collapsed.