SNL Viewers Praise James Talarico's Cameo After Historic Texas Win: 'What a Wonderful Surprise!'

The November 7 episode kicked off with a cold open poking fun at politicians following the Democrats' strong midterm performance.

James Austin Johnson portrayed President Donald Trump, while Kenan Thompson appeared as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sarah Sherman played Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The sketch began with Jeffries and Schumer questioning whether it was time to pass the torch to a younger generation of Democrats.

The audience cheered at the suggestion, but the two lawmakers quickly burst out laughing.

"No! Never!" Jeffries declared.

The pair then attempted to raise a toast to the Democrats, only for Trump's character to interrupt and claim the party had only won the House and Senate because of him.

"I didn't even say it was rigged; I accepted the results — which is almost scarier, in a way," Johnson's Trump joked. "It's like, 'What the h--- is he planning?'"

He then put on a hardhat and declared, "Ballroom! That's it, that's all I care about."