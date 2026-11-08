SNL Viewers Praise James Talarico's Cameo After Historic Texas Win: 'What a Wonderful Surprise!'
Nov. 8 2026, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET
Newly elected Texas Senator James Talarico made an unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The surprise cameo sent the audience into a frenzy, with viewers at home also celebrating the Democrat's appearance.
SNL Opens With Midterm Election Jokes
The November 7 episode kicked off with a cold open poking fun at politicians following the Democrats' strong midterm performance.
James Austin Johnson portrayed President Donald Trump, while Kenan Thompson appeared as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sarah Sherman played Sen. Chuck Schumer.
The sketch began with Jeffries and Schumer questioning whether it was time to pass the torch to a younger generation of Democrats.
The audience cheered at the suggestion, but the two lawmakers quickly burst out laughing.
"No! Never!" Jeffries declared.
The pair then attempted to raise a toast to the Democrats, only for Trump's character to interrupt and claim the party had only won the House and Senate because of him.
"I didn't even say it was rigged; I accepted the results — which is almost scarier, in a way," Johnson's Trump joked. "It's like, 'What the h--- is he planning?'"
He then put on a hardhat and declared, "Ballroom! That's it, that's all I care about."
James Talarico Crashes Donald Trump's Sketch
The biggest surprise came when Trump's character brought up Talarico, referring to the newly elected senator as "Talafreako."
The real-life Democrat then walked onto the stage and corrected him.
"That's Senator Talafreako," Talarico quipped, prompting 14 seconds of cheers from the audience.
"Hi America, I'm James Talarico, or the guy who's been texting you every day, asking you for five dollars," he joked.
"In this economy, who can blame you?" Johnson's Trump responded.
Talarico then suggested that he and the president could work together to improve life for everyday Americans, adding that people wanted something different.
"How many of these Trump freezes are they gonna do?" he asked, taking a swipe at the show's recurring cold opens.
"Infinity!" Johnson's Trump replied.
The pair then locked arms and delivered the show's signature introduction: "Live from New York City, it's Saturday Night!"
SNL Viewers Celebrate James Talarico's Appearance
Talarico's surprise cameo also prompted enthusiastic reactions from viewers.
One fan wrote: "EXCELLENT!!! And ~ the BEST part was our man, @jamestalarico, with a grand surprise!!!! THANK YALL ~ Our household once again stood up, applauded & cheered!!!! Perfect writing & spot-on timing* The entire opening really said it."
Another viewer shared: "I LOVED LOVED LOVED IT. It is so amazing to see how the SNL audience reacted to Talarico."
"What a wonderful surprise @jamestalarico!" another person posted.
Someone else commented: "THAT'S MY SENATOR"
SNL Takes Aim at Pete Hegseth
The cold open continued with Colin Jost portraying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who insisted he would never abandon Trump as some people have.
The sketch also commented on Trump's recent fixation on Ohio Sen. John Husted's backside.
"Well Pete, I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you walk away. A--! I'm an a-- man," Johnson's Trump said.
"Really? You want the full show? I'll give you the show," Jost's Hegseth responded before turning around and strutting away.
"It's what I'm into these days," Trump added. "What a primo toilet on Pete."