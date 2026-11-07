Donald Trump Hints at More Cabinet Firings After Historic Midterm Loss: 'I Hope to Be Doing a Few Changes'
Nov. 7 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump hinted that more members of his administration could be on their way out after the departure of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president made the admission during a new interview with 60 Minutes, just days after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.
Donald Trump Teases More Cabinet Changes
In a clip released by CBS on Friday, November 6, Trump was asked by 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat whether he intended to make additional changes to his cabinet following Wiles' exit.
"I do. A little bit. I love my cabinet. I think they're good. But I hope to be doing a few changes. I don't want to mention who," Trump responded.
Susie Wiles Replaced by Stephen Miller
The comments came as Trump made one of the biggest personnel changes of his second term.
In a November 6 Truth Social post, the president revealed, "I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026."
"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job!" he continued.
Donald Trump Allies React to White House Shake-Up
Miller's appointment received enthusiastic responses from several conservative commentators and Republican figures on social media.
"This is an absolutely LEGENDARY move! LET'S FREAKING GO! NOBODY is better on immigration enforcement than Miller. GREAT move by Trump," conservative reporter Nick Sortor wrote.
Texas GOP politician Bo French also suggested the appointment could be connected to the election results.
"I hope this is a response to the shellacking we just took in the midterms," French wrote, adding that Wiles had reportedly obstructed Trump's mass deportation agenda.
Susie Wiles' Departure Follows GOP Election Losses
Wiles' departure came just three days after Republicans suffered significant defeats in the midterm elections, with Democrats gaining control of both the House and Senate.
Democratic victories extended beyond closely watched races in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
Trump attempted to distance himself from the results, insisting Tuesday night that the outcome had little to do with his presidency.
"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he declared on Truth Social.
"Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air—I’ll be back later!" Trump wrote.
The president later added, "FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse."