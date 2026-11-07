Donald Trump Hints at More Cabinet Firings After Historic Midterm Loss: 'I Hope to Be Doing a Few Changes'

The comments came as Trump made one of the biggest personnel changes of his second term.

In a November 6 Truth Social post, the president revealed, "I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026."

"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job!" he continued.