EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nicholson 'Death at Home' Fears Erupt Over Michael Douglas Admission
Nov. 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Jack Nicholson's hermit-style life away from Hollywood has come into bleak focus after Michael Douglas revealed the 89-year-old actor is shuffling around in his slippers in his mansion after largely disappearing from public view, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nicholson, 89, one of cinema's most celebrated stars, stepped away from acting after his final film, the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know.
Jack Nicholson’s Rare Update
Douglas, 82, offered the update during an event in Swansea, Wales, where he was promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.
Douglas was asked about his longtime friend and whether he would have liked to work alongside him.
He said: "I would have liked to have acted with Jack. He's not working any more. He's well. He has disappeared. I know that."
Douglas added: "I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand."
Douglas' comments offer a rare glimpse into Nicholson's life since he withdrew from the film industry.
The actor has not appeared on screen since How Do You Know, choosing to remain largely out of the spotlight.
A source told us: "Jack has obviously earned the right to enjoy his privacy and final days. He spent decades in the public eye, and there is no reason why he should have to keep making appearances just to reassure people.
"Michael's comments will be reassuring to anyone who has wondered how Jack is doing. But there is a bleak side to this, and his comments have prompted talk Jack could end up living a rather sad end of his life, before he's found dead at home in his slippers.
"But maybe that's the way he wants it. Jack has always valued his independence, and retirement seems to suit him. He is not someone who needs the attention or the Hollywood circus to be happy."
"People naturally become curious when a star of Jack's stature disappears from public life, but that does not mean there is something wrong.
"Michael's update suggests he is simply enjoying a more private chapter."
Douglas’ Love Life Confession
The event in Swansea also gave Douglas an opportunity to discuss the personal revelations in his new memoir, including details of his romantic history and the beginnings of his relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Douglas recalled he was dating five other women when he began pursuing Zeta-Jones, after being captivated by her performance in The Mask of Zorro. She made clear she would only enter a relationship if he stopped seeing other people.
Writing about the conversation, Douglas said: "She told me she understood that I was a single guy who'd come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous.
"'I'm not interested in dating you if you're dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.'"
Five Women, One Big Decision
Douglas said he responded by telling her: "I told her wait here I have to make five quick calls. 'Five? You have to make five calls?'... Just after my marriage, I had been seeing five other women. They knew I was recently separated and in the process of getting a divorce.
"I made sure they all lived in different cities, which felt like a respectful way to be non-monogamous... none of them asked for a commitment or even asked what else I was up to. I am sure they were seeing other people, too."
He said he ended the five relationships that day, writing: "That day, I called each one to say I met somebody and would no longer be able to continue seeing them. They all took it well."