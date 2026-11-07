EXCLUSIVE: Bono Ignites Donald Trump Feud With Huge Dig at President's Team

The Irish firebrand, who previously worked with former President George W. Bush and Republican Senator Jesse Helms on international debt relief and HIV/AIDS funding, believes the current political climate presents an entirely different challenge.

Bono said: "It's a new world. This is different. There's a whiff, there's a honk, and we're all just trying to discern it."

He added: "There's a brand new dance and we do know its name. It's a little … fascistic. And it needs a different response."

The musician's remarks underline his growing frustration with Trump's administration, particularly its approach to international humanitarian assistance and programs supporting vulnerable communities in developing countries.