Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bono Ignites Donald Trump Feud With Huge Dig at President's Team

Photo of Bono and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bono has reignited tensions with Donald Trump after taking a swipe at his administration.

Nov. 7 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bono has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump's administration, suggesting the US president's political approach is veering towards fascism and admitting he feels powerless to influence his White House team.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old U2 frontman made the comments during an interview in the UK, explaining why he has resisted opportunities to engage with Trump's administration despite decades of campaigning alongside Republican politicians.

Article continues below advertisement

Bono Takes Aim at Trump's Administration

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bono
Source: MEGA

Bono criticized Donald Trump's administration during a revealing UK interview.

The Irish firebrand, who previously worked with former President George W. Bush and Republican Senator Jesse Helms on international debt relief and HIV/AIDS funding, believes the current political climate presents an entirely different challenge.

Bono said: "It's a new world. This is different. There's a whiff, there's a honk, and we're all just trying to discern it."

He added: "There's a brand new dance and we do know its name. It's a little … fascistic. And it needs a different response."

The musician's remarks underline his growing frustration with Trump's administration, particularly its approach to international humanitarian assistance and programs supporting vulnerable communities in developing countries.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Bono Won't Negotiate With Trump

Photo of Bono and George W. Bush
Source: MEGA

Bono previously worked with George W. Bush on international debt relief.

Although Bono has received invitations to the White House, he acknowledged he lacks confidence in his ability to persuade the president's advisers to reconsider their policies.

He said: "[With the Trump administration], I have been invited, but I know I'm not up to that, I don't have the ability to negotiate [with them], it's too much."

Bono added: "[I don't have] a plan, a strategy for successful action, a particular original idea I could get past them. Maybe just leave that to someone else."

His reluctance represents a significant departure from the diplomatic approach that helped establish him as one of the music industry's most prominent political campaigners.

During Bush's presidency, Bono worked across party lines to secure support for debt cancellation and initiatives designed to tackle the AIDS epidemic in Africa.

Article continues below advertisement

U2 Bandmate Reveals Bono's Shock

Photo of President Donald Trump
Source: MEG

The singer said he had received invitations to meet with Trump's administration.

However, funding disruptions under Trump's administration last year reportedly left the singer devastated, particularly because they affected an HIV/AIDS initiative he had helped establish.

His U2 bandmate Larry Mullen Jr., 65, described the emotional impact of those decisions on the musician.

Mullen said: "When money was taken away from Aids, from people in Africa, I think to be honest you were in a state of complete shock and dismay at what you were seeing."

He added: "And these things take enormous amounts of time and energy and you can't do everything, you can only do a certain amount."

Bono also questioned whether traditional political engagement remains effective when confronting an administration whose priorities differ so sharply from his own.

He suggested successful advocacy requires both personal conviction and a realistic belief that meaningful change can be achieved through negotiation.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Collapses on Table After Joy Behar Shares NSFW Confession

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump

Putin Shut Out of G20 Summit as Trump Claims 'Big, Beautiful Agreement' With Russia Is Near

Bono's Fears Over Humanity's Future

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of U2 band
Source: MEGA

U2 became a global rock powerhouse with more than 170 million records sold.

Beyond his criticism of Trump, the singer expressed broader concerns about humanity's ability to confront increasingly interconnected global threats.

He recalled discussing the future with Nobel Prize-winning artificial intelligence researcher Demis Hassabis, 50, whose warnings about international cooperation had reinforced his anxieties.

Bono said Hassabis had emphasized the urgent need for profound changes in human behavior and greater collaboration between nations to address challenges including climate change.

Bono has enjoyed extraordinary global success as the frontman of Irish rock outfit U2, selling more than 170 million records worldwide.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, the group has won 22 Grammy Awards and released landmark albums including The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby and The Unforgettable Fire.

Known for hits including With or Without You and One, Bono has also become an influential campaigner for humanitarian causes worldwide.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.