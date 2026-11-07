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Home > Exclusives > Priscilla Presley
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EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley 'Fears for Elvis' Twin Granddaughters'

Priscilla Presley reportedly fears for the well-being of Elvis' twin granddaughters amid concerns.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley allegedly fears for the well-being of Elvis' twin granddaughters amid concerns.

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Nov. 7 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Petrified Priscilla Presley is terrified for granddaughters Harper and Finley Lockwood as the 18-year-old twins aim to further their family's entertainment legacy – because the Naked Gun beauty fears the teens may suffer the same fatal fate as their famous mother and grandfather, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's terrified about what they're up against," said a source. "Hollywood can be a dangerous world for young women – no matter how connected they are."

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Sources said Priscilla Presley fears Hollywood pressures could harm Harper and Finley Lockwood.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Priscilla Presley fears Hollywood pressures could harm Harper and Finley Lockwood.

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Harper and Finley are the children of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who unexpectedly passed away at age 54 in 2023 due to a small bowel obstruction related to an earlier weight loss surgery, and her musician ex Michael Lockwood.

The girls are also the grandkids of Elvis Presley, who got hooked on prescription pills before his heart attack death at 42 in 1977.

Sources said the rattled grandma, 81, is deeply concerned that the pressures of show business life will wreak havoc on the impressionable teens and potentially put them on the path to tragedy.

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Elvis Presley's Granddaughters Eye Hollywood Careers

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A source said Harper hopes to pursue singing and modeling, while Finley is interested in acting.
Source: MEGA

A source said Harper hopes to pursue singing and modeling, while Finley is interested in acting.

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"Harper and Finley both want to get into the business," confirmed the source. "Harper has her sights set on becoming a singer and a model, while Finley wants to explore acting and other creative pursuits."

Half-sister Riley Keough – whom Lisa Marie shared with musician Danny Keough – started her own modeling career at 14 and made her acting debut at 20. But she's now keeping a close eye on the girls as they dip their toes into Tinseltown, the source shares.

Following her mother's death, Riley, 37, inherited a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises and became the sole owner of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's beloved home, Graceland.

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A source said some estate team members want Riley Keough involved in the twins' projects to help protect them.
Source: MEGA

A source said some estate team members want Riley Keough involved in the twins' projects to help protect them.

"Some people within the estate team are suggesting that Riley should be involved in whatever projects Harper and Finley decide to do," said the source. "If she's an executive producer or kicking in some money in some way, she will be able to oversee things and make sure they are well-protected.

"The issue is finding a way to do that without cramping their style or holding them back."

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