EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley 'Fears for Elvis' Twin Granddaughters'

Harper and Finley are the children of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who unexpectedly passed away at age 54 in 2023 due to a small bowel obstruction related to an earlier weight loss surgery, and her musician ex Michael Lockwood.

The girls are also the grandkids of Elvis Presley, who got hooked on prescription pills before his heart attack death at 42 in 1977.

Sources said the rattled grandma, 81, is deeply concerned that the pressures of show business life will wreak havoc on the impressionable teens and potentially put them on the path to tragedy.