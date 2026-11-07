EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why He Is Walking Away From 'Rocky'

But today – 50 years after the 1976 film made him a box office superstar – Stallone said he has "zero ownership" of Rocky or its Creed spinoffs.

"I was told, 'Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?' I was furious," he recalled.

"Rocky is on TV around the world more than any other Oscar-winning film than The Godfather.

"But you know, time has moved on, and I have been very, very lucky. So I try not to dwell on it."

Stallone was a struggling actor when he spent three days writing the film's script. Producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff offered to buy the screenplay, but Stallone would only agree if he could play the lead.

Not surprisingly, the producers had bigger ideas.