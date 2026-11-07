EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel Reveals New Anxieties Over Debilitating Brain Disorder
Nov. 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Piano Man Billy Joel is done performing his classic hits on stage because of a vicious brain disease that prevents him from even driving a car, sparking new fears the iconic singer's life is in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a heartbreaking interview, the 77-year-old says the disorder, normal pressure hydrocephalus, a debilitating and life-threatening buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, prevents him doing what he does best.
Billy Joel's Health Crisis Forces Heartbreaking Lifestyle Changes
"I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can't drive right now," he told RadarOnline.com about the remote possibility of returning to the stage.
"And I can't do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion. It's the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance. There's a lot going on when you're on stage."
The illness is also forcing the Uptown Girl singer, who notoriously had three major car accidents in the early 2000s due to brain fog, to unload his prized motorcycle collection since hitting the road is off-limits.
"I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it," he explains sadly. "And I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things. I was not a collector. I was actually a rider. So, I figured it was just time to let it go."
Billy Joel's Brain Surgery Sparks New Health Fears
The keyboard king admits he first resisted the shocking and dangerous surgery where doctors drilled a hole through his skull to implant a shunt in his brain to improve his quality of life.
But there are fears the procedure can only do so much to save the iconic Scenes From an Italian Restaurant singer.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Joel, said the Only the Good Die Young songwriter is still not out of the woods.
Billy Joel Clings to Comeback Hopes
"Any kind of exertion could increase the pressure on the brain and thus could cause a potentially fatal stroke," he told RadarOnline.com.
Still, Joel hasn't given up hope.
He added: "They have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do."