EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel Reveals New Anxieties Over Debilitating Brain Disorder

"I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can't drive right now," he told RadarOnline.com about the remote possibility of returning to the stage.

"And I can't do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion. It's the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance. There's a lot going on when you're on stage."

The illness is also forcing the Uptown Girl singer, who notoriously had three major car accidents in the early 2000s due to brain fog, to unload his prized motorcycle collection since hitting the road is off-limits.

"I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it," he explains sadly. "And I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things. I was not a collector. I was actually a rider. So, I figured it was just time to let it go."