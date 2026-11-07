The View's Whoopi Goldberg Collapses on Table After Joy Behar Shares NSFW Confession

Goldberg lowered her head to the table, making her shock apparent.

“At least you know they’re there,” Behar noted. “I’m not hearing it. I don’t know what they’re doing. Go enjoy!”

While Goldberg was taken aback by her co-host's saucy confession, it wasn't too long ago that she made one of her own.

During an episode of the show in March, she admitted that she enjoys bar-hopping in hopes of finding one-night stands.