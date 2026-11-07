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Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Collapses on Table After Joy Behar Shares NSFW Confession

Split image of Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar recently made a raunchy confession on 'The View.'

Nov. 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Joy Behar made a wild confession about getting freaky in a car, seemingly leaving Whoopi Goldberg at a loss for words, RadarOnline.com can report.

The hilarious moment took place on a recent episode of The View, after Sara Haines unknowingly laid the bait during a discussion about parents letting their kids engage in certain activities under their roof.

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Joy Behar's Saucy Confession

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Image of During a recent episode of 'The View,' Joy Behar reflected on the wild days of her youth.
Source: MEGA

During a recent episode of 'The View,' Joy Behar reflected on the wild days of her youth.

“You’re more of a backseat girl, Joy,” Haines joked.

Behar took the opportunity to reflect on her youth.

"When I was doing it in a car, they didn’t have bucket seats; they had just a seat,” she quipped. "Those bucket seats ruined it for everybody."

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Joy Behar Shocks Whoopi Goldberg

Image of Joy Behar recently left Whoopi Goldberg at a loss for words with a raunchy confession.

Joy Behar recently left Whoopi Goldberg at a loss for words with a raunchy confession.

Goldberg lowered her head to the table, making her shock apparent.

“At least you know they’re there,” Behar noted. “I’m not hearing it. I don’t know what they’re doing. Go enjoy!”

While Goldberg was taken aback by her co-host's saucy confession, it wasn't too long ago that she made one of her own.

During an episode of the show in March, she admitted that she enjoys bar-hopping in hopes of finding one-night stands.

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Whoopi Goldberg's Pursuit of Casual Hookups

Image of Whoopi Goldberg previously admitted to bar-hopping in search of one-night stands.
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg previously admitted to bar-hopping in search of one-night stands.

"Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang, and I do hit and runs when I need it. I do what I need to do," the 70-year-old explained. "But I am not married to anybody, I don't have responsibility."

Goldberg previously shared that she likes seeking out one-night stands because she's simply not interested in anything more.

The Oscar-winning actress has been married three times in her life. Nowadays, she's happily single.

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Sara Haines Reflects on Singlehood

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Image of Sara Haines says she misses her single days, when she had less responsibilities.
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines says she misses her single days, when she had less responsibilities.

However, Goldberg's married co-hosts couldn't exactly relate to her pursuit of casual hookups.

"I'm an empty nester now, and I will tell you when Manny goes away on trips, I am walking around my home in a caftan. In my caftans with jazz playing, and I'm drinking my Belle Glos wine and the good life, man, it's a good life," Sunny Hostin said.

As for Haines, she claimed she didn't miss the "effort of a fling or a bar hop" in the slightest, but did long for the days when she had only herself to worry about.

"I don't have to write to one single person about where I'm going for my day. It's more to the responsibilities and not to the singlehood, because singlehood sounds exhausting," she added.

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