Putin Shut Out of G20 Summit as Trump Claims 'Big, Beautiful Agreement' With Russia Is Near

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to Britain's 2027 G20 summit, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed, even as President Donald Trump signals that a major agreement with Moscow could be close.

The announcement highlights a growing contrast between the approaches of the United States and Britain toward Russia. While Trump has invited Putin to December's G20 gathering in Miami, Burnham has ruled out his attendance at next year's meeting in Manchester.

Speaking to The Economist on November 5, Burnham gave a blunt response when asked whether the Russian leader would be invited. "No," he said.

The decision comes as Trump pursues renewed diplomatic contact with the Kremlin, including a private meeting with Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, at the White House.