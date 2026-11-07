Putin Shut Out of G20 Summit as Trump Claims 'Big, Beautiful Agreement' With Russia Is Near
Nov. 7 2026, Published 3:30 a.m. ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to Britain's 2027 G20 summit, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed, even as President Donald Trump signals that a major agreement with Moscow could be close.
The announcement highlights a growing contrast between the approaches of the United States and Britain toward Russia. While Trump has invited Putin to December's G20 gathering in Miami, Burnham has ruled out his attendance at next year's meeting in Manchester.
Speaking to The Economist on November 5, Burnham gave a blunt response when asked whether the Russian leader would be invited. "No," he said.
The decision comes as Trump pursues renewed diplomatic contact with the Kremlin, including a private meeting with Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, at the White House.
Burnham Says No To Putin
Burnham said sanctions against senior Russian officials would prevent Putin from attending Britain's G20 summit, although he acknowledged that the formal invitation process involves the G20 rather than the British government alone.
"There are sanctions against leading figures in the administration," Burnham explained. He also pointed to "some technicalities about invites," adding that they are handled by the G20.
He subsequently clarified that, while Putin could not technically be disinvited by Britain, the Russian president would not be coming because of an outstanding sanction.
Russia remains a member of the G20 despite international efforts to isolate Moscow following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The next leaders' summit is scheduled for November 2027 in Manchester, where Burnham previously served as mayor. The British position contrasts with Washington's decision to welcome Putin to its December 2026 gathering in Miami.
Trump Touts Big Deal After Envoy Meeting
Trump revealed on November 5 that he had privately met Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy, at the White House.
The meeting followed Dmitriev's appearance at an event hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, who had brought Russian and Ukrainian representatives together to discuss a localized ceasefire in Ukraine.
Asked about his conversation with the Russian official, Trump declined to disclose details but suggested an agreement could be close.
"I think we're going to be very close to settling Russia-Ukraine," he told reporters.
He then indicated that the proposed arrangement could extend beyond the two countries at war.
"It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine. I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.
However, he offered no details about what the agreement might include. He also confirmed that he had not met with the Ukrainian delegation that attended the White House event, raising questions about Ukraine's involvement in any broader discussions about its future.
Melania Brings Both Sides Together
Melania played a role in bringing Russian and Ukrainian officials to Washington after helping broker a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine's Kherson region.
The humanitarian agreement was intended to allow supplies, including food, water, and medicine, to reach civilians and create a safe route for evacuations. The White House announced on October 23 that the ceasefire would begin on October 29.
At the November 5 White House gathering, Melania said the operation had helped nearly 800 people leave the area. She described her involvement as extensive, saying she had participated in discussions about evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources.
The event was presented by the White House as the first time an American first lady had personally brought representatives of two nations at war together at the White House for diplomatic discussions.
Dmitriev publicly thanked Melania on Putin's behalf, crediting her with helping coordinate the humanitarian operation. He also said Putin had personally issued instructions to ensure the local ceasefire was implemented.
Abu Dhabi Talks Loom As Europe Worries
The diplomatic activity is expected to continue in Abu Dhabi, where representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are scheduled to meet on November 10 and 11.
The discussions are expected to cover ending the war, postwar security arrangements, humanitarian measures and reducing tensions. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to represent Washington.
Kushner also reported productive discussions in Brussels on November 5 with Ukrainian, NATO and European representatives about security guarantees and a wider European security framework.
Meanwhile, the contrasting G20 invitations underline the diplomatic divide.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that the United States had invited Putin to December's Miami summit, saying the gathering would allow the Russian president to engage with Trump and other world leaders.