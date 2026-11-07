'Friends' Star Morgan Fairchild, 76, Launches Adult Site Career — Months After Sitcom Icon's Link to Jeffrey Epstein Is Exposed

Morgan Fairchild is adding a new venture to her decades-long entertainment career, joining OnlyFans at 76 with plans to share personal photos, videos, and glimpses of her everyday life.

The 'Friends' actress announced her decision on Thursday, November 5, confirming that she is partnering with Creators Inc. for her launch on the subscription platform. However, Fairchild was quick to clarify that subscribers should not expect sexually explicit material.

"I'm putting up new pictures and videos. And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!" she said in a statement to TMZ.

The announcement has also brought renewed attention to Fairchild's previously reported appearance in a 1997 address book associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although her name appeared among hundreds of contacts, the listing alone does not establish a personal relationship or involvement in his crimes.