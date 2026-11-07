'Friends' Star Morgan Fairchild, 76, Launches Adult Site Career — Months After Sitcom Icon's Link to Jeffrey Epstein Is Exposed
Nov. 7 2026, Published 3:25 a.m. ET
Morgan Fairchild is adding a new venture to her decades-long entertainment career, joining OnlyFans at 76 with plans to share personal photos, videos, and glimpses of her everyday life.
The 'Friends' actress announced her decision on Thursday, November 5, confirming that she is partnering with Creators Inc. for her launch on the subscription platform. However, Fairchild was quick to clarify that subscribers should not expect sexually explicit material.
"I'm putting up new pictures and videos. And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!" she said in a statement to TMZ.
The announcement has also brought renewed attention to Fairchild's previously reported appearance in a 1997 address book associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Although her name appeared among hundreds of contacts, the listing alone does not establish a personal relationship or involvement in his crimes.
A New Move At 76
Fairchild said several friends who had already joined OnlyFans encouraged her to give the platform a try.
"And they were right! It's been so much fun finding new ways to reach out to my fans!" she told Entertainment Weekly.
The actress explained to USA Today that her planned content would offer subscribers a more informal look at her life. She has been recording videos at home, including footage of her Halloween decorations, travel experiences and getting her makeup done while staying at a hotel.
Her account bio also reflects her intention to connect with followers beyond her familiar television roles.
"I'm having so much fun finding new ways to connect with people! I'm doing new pictures, new videos, and sharing my silly side!" it reads.
"Mostly, it's just me being goofy and talking about whatever's on my mind," she said.
Donna Mills Talked Her Into It
Fellow actress Donna Mills played an important role in Fairchild's decision. The Knots Landing star joined OnlyFans in July 2026 at 85 and encouraged her friend to explore the platform.
Fairchild said Mills helped her understand that the subscription service could offer celebrities an opportunity to share everyday moments rather than focus on its reputation for explicit content.
That approach appealed to Fairchild, who wanted to give longtime supporters a closer look at her personality and interests.
Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman also spoke about the actress' decision to join the platform.
"Morgan has spent decades building an audience that still wants to hear from her," he said, explaining that OnlyFans would allow her to maintain a direct connection with those who have followed her career.
Bachman's company has also advised other entertainers on their launches, including Mills, Jaime Pressly and Shannon Elizabeth, according to People.
Decades As A TV Icon
Fairchild has built an extensive television career, becoming a familiar face to audiences through several popular primetime dramas and daytime soap operas.
She gained recognition playing Jennifer Pace on Search for Tomorrow before taking on the role of Constance Weldon Semple Carlyle in Flamingo Road. Her performance in the latter earned her a Golden Globe nomination.
She subsequently appeared in Dallas and Falcon Crest, further establishing herself as a television star.
A younger generation of viewers may recognize Fairchild as Nora Tyler Bing, the mother of Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, on Friends. She appeared in five episodes of the hit sitcom.
Her career has continued well beyond those memorable roles. She returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in January 2026 after a 17-year absence, according to People. She also co-hosts the 2 B**ches From Texas podcast with her sister, actress Cathryn Hartt.
What The Epstein Records Show
Fairchild's name previously attracted attention after it appeared in an address book linked to Epstein.
In a 2021 investigation, Insider reported that a second address book, believed to have belonged to Epstein and dated to 1997, contained 375 entries representing 349 individuals.
Fairchild was among the names listed, alongside addresses and four telephone numbers.
The publication said it had authenticated the book with the assistance of a forensic document examiner. However, an appearance in an address book does not establish that someone participated in Epstein's activities or knew about his crimes.
Her name also appeared in a separate 2019 Vanity Fair report. Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis wrote that Epstein kept a photograph of Fairchild at his Upper East Side residence and reportedly referred to the actress as his "ideal woman."
Fairchild's representative subsequently addressed another account involving the actress and Epstein. In a July 2026 Vanity Fair interview with survivor Maria Farmer, the publication reported that Farmer recalled seeing Fairchild in Epstein's office.
A spokesperson for the actress told the magazine that Epstein had invited Fairchild to view a painting.
She accepted, saw the artwork, and left in less than 20 minutes, the representative explained. The spokesperson also disputed Farmer's description of where Fairchild had been sitting.