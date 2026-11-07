Prince Harry Calls Out Audience in Awkward Moment During Surprise London Appearance: 'All I Can See Is Phones'

Prince Harry interrupted his opening remarks at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards after noticing several audience members filming him on their phones.

"All I can see is phones," the Duke of Sussex, 42, joked, prompting laughter and cheers from the crowd. He then pointed out that the previous speaker had already addressed the issue, adding, "You guys, literally, he just talked about it."

Harry made the surprise appearance on Wednesday, November 4, at the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College in London.

He attended as the founder of Travalyst, a nonprofit organization he established to encourage more sustainable practices across the travel industry.