Prince Harry Calls Out Audience in Awkward Moment During Surprise London Appearance: 'All I Can See Is Phones'
Nov. 7 2026, Published 3:17 a.m. ET
Prince Harry interrupted his opening remarks at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards after noticing several audience members filming him on their phones.
"All I can see is phones," the Duke of Sussex, 42, joked, prompting laughter and cheers from the crowd. He then pointed out that the previous speaker had already addressed the issue, adding, "You guys, literally, he just talked about it."
Harry made the surprise appearance on Wednesday, November 4, at the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College in London.
He attended as the founder of Travalyst, a nonprofit organization he established to encourage more sustainable practices across the travel industry.
Travalyst's Sustainable Travel Mission
After his lighthearted opening, Harry turned his attention to the environmental impact of tourism and the industry's responsibility to protect destinations.
"I believe that an industry built on extraordinary places of our world has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect it," he said.
The appearance also brought a new development for Travalyst. Harry announced that Wanderlust had joined the organization's Affiliate Network, connecting the travel publication and its industry partners with the initiative's efforts to promote responsible tourism.
Founded in 2019, Travalyst works with travel and technology companies to make sustainability information more accessible to travelers. Its aim is to help consumers make informed choices while encouraging businesses to reduce the negative effects of tourism.
Harry Has Previously Addressed People Filming Him
The London incident was not the first time Harry has commented on people recording him at a public engagement.
In 2024, following an Invictus Games Foundation service at St. Paul's Cathedral, he questioned a fan who attempted to take a selfie using two phones.
"You've got two cameras? How did you end up with two cameras?" he asked before moving the fan's arms back behind a barrier.
Harry also mentioned having "six cameras in my face" during the exchange, which attracted attention after footage of the interaction circulated online.
More recently, an October 2026 promotional outtake video from his MasterClass collaboration also showed a less formal side of the Duke. The footage featured unscripted moments from his appearance in the online course.
Harry Is Occupied With Meetings and Upcoming Engagements
Harry's London appearance followed a solo trip to New York City earlier in the week. He was spotted at the Lotte New York Palace hotel on Monday, November 2, where he reportedly held business meetings.
The meetings come amid questions about the future of Harry and Meghan Markle's entertainment projects.
Page Six reported that two of their Netflix film adaptations, "Meet Me at the Lake" and "The Wedding Date," remain in development, with sources saying there had been no apparent progress since March.
However, another industry source told the outlet that lengthy development periods are common in Hollywood, particularly for projects based on books.
Archewell Productions is also seeing a change in its leadership. Chanel Pysnik, who served as the company's Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV for more than five years, is leaving her position.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, November 10, for their next joint public engagement.
The couple will attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honoring children who died following harms associated with social media.
They are also expected to deliver a keynote address on children's digital safety, while Harry is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion about creating a safer digital future for children.